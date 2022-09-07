Julia Fox stuns in skimpy leather dress at event ahead of New York Fashion Week

<!–

Julia Fox bared some serious skin as she attended a Jeffries Talent Agency event in New York City on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old actress was at her best when she got in the mood for New York Fashion Week.

She put on a skimpy black leather dress that was tight around her hips, with a large slit in the middle that accentuated her cleavage.

Long strips of fabric fell down her side and ended in the middle of her ankles as she posed.

Her hair fell messy over her shoulders and ended high on her back.

Bright red eyeshadow made her eyes sparkle and streaked through her temple.

The Uncut Gems star walked in black boots that matched perfectly with the handbag she was holding in her left hand.

Her appearance came just over a week after she went to TikTok Monday to urge parents to buy their kids cleaning tools instead of toys.

The Italian-born, Manhattan-raised star recently discovered that her 19-month-old son Valentino (with ex-husband Peter Artemiev) “don’t care about his toys.”

“He’s actually more interested in what I’m doing,” Julia – who has 1.5 million Instagram/TikTok followers – revealed in the video.

“So I suggest everyone buy their kid a mini mop and mini broom and start teaching them those life skills very early so that when they get into the real world they don’t have to outsource everything. And they know how to do things for themselves. I think that’s very important.’

Julia thinks that “the idea of ​​childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on things that don’t really teach your child anything.”

Brand ambassador Alexander Wang went on to claim that “the concept of childhood was not invented until the 18th century” and “before that, children were simply considered little adults.”

On July 23, Julia revealed that she and Peter — whom she divorced last year — “conceived” little Valentino “on the roof” of her New York City apartment.