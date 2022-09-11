Julia Fox steps out with a strip of TAPE protecting her modesty

<!–

Julia Fox left little to the imagination on Saturday night during her latest daring performance in New York City.

With little more than a single piece of tape covering her breasts, the actress, 32, inevitably caught the eye as she greeted onlookers for her night out.

The brunette – who rose to fame with Kanye West after his divorce from Kim Kardashian – contributed to a distinctly minimalist look with low-slung satin pants with bold army green details.

Drawing attention to her subtly proportioned features, Julia opted for heavily applied eyeliner and mascara, while her hair was styled conventionally with a simple center part.

The Italian-born, Manhattan-raised star recently discovered that 19-month-old son Valentino, her only child with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, “don’t care about his toys.”

“He’s actually more interested in what I do,” Julia – who has 1.5 million Instagram/TikTok followers – revealed in the video.

“So I suggest everyone buy their kid a mini mop and mini broom and start teaching them those life skills very early so that when they get into the real world they don’t have to outsource everything.

“And they know how to do things for themselves. I think that’s very important.’

The Uncut Gems actress may also have bagged herself a new job as Charli XCX recently revealed that she’d love to cast Julia in an upcoming music video.

Not afraid to show it all: Julia is known for her love of statement outfits, including this memorable dress worn on August 11 in Los Angeles.

“I just think Julia gets it. I don’t know her, so I’m speaking from a fan’s perspective here,” the Used to Know Me singer gushed at V magazine.

“I just think she’s damn smart. She gives us what we want. She works the paparazzi like Paris Hilton did in the 2000s. She gives us viral quotes. She’s funny. I just think she’s really seizing the moment without fear, and I think it’s great for her.

“I think she’s brilliant and she’s a great actress too, and I can’t wait to see what she does next. And as for muses – I don’t need one. I am my own muse.’