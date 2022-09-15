Julia Fox reveals the ‘red flags’ she saw during her brief relationship with Kanye West…

Julia Fox and Kanye West broke up just before Valentine’s Day 2022 after a two-month whirlwind romance.

And the star opened up about their very brief romance before ES Magazinerevealing that she was the one who started the split because of “red flags.”

“Looks like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have the time or energy for it,” the 32-year-old said of Kanye, 45.

“The unresolved issues he was dealing with,” she said when asked about the red flags she saw.

“It seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have the time or energy for it. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of that,” she added.

“Pre-Valentino Julia definitely would have lasted and been there longer,” she said.

Valentino is her 18-month-old son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

Julia gave more insight into their relationship and how they got in touch: “He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”

The mum of one said they had “a fair amount” of romantic sparks, with the star revealing she just wanted to see where it would go.

“I just went from day to day and saw where it went. It was like he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then the real life started and the lifestyle was not suitable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag,” Julia said.

Julia and Kanye met on New Year’s Day in Miami before breaking up just before Valentine’s Day.

Kanye West and Julia Fox were first spotted together over the New Years weekend.

In February, the mother of one admitted she was never “in love” with the rapper, confirming their breakup.

Rather than be upset, rising star Julia referred to herself as a “#1 hustler” and hinted that she now plans to write an all-encompassing book about the short-lived romance.