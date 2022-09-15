WhatsNew2Day
Julia Fox reveals the ‘red flags’ she saw during her brief relationship with Kanye West

US
By Jacky
Julia Fox reveals the ‘red flags’ she saw during her brief relationship with Kanye West…

By Sarah Sotoodeh for Dailymail.com

Published: 23:07, September 15, 2022 | Updated: 23:30, September 15, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Julia Fox and Kanye West broke up just before Valentine’s Day 2022 after a two-month whirlwind romance.

And the star opened up about their very brief romance before ES Magazinerevealing that she was the one who started the split because of “red flags.”

“Looks like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have the time or energy for it,” the 32-year-old said of Kanye, 45.

Candid: Julia Fox and Kanye West broke up just before Valentine's Day 2022 after a whirlwind two-month romance. And the star opened up about their very brief romance to ES Magazine, revealing that she was the one who started the split due to 'red flags'; seen on September 13, 2022 during the Jonathan Simkhai New York Fashion Week Show
“The unresolved issues he was dealing with,” she said when asked about the red flags she saw.

“It seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have the time or energy for it. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of that,” she added.

“Pre-Valentino Julia definitely would have lasted and been there longer,” she said.

Valentino is her 18-month-old son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

1663318947 279 Julia Fox reveals the red flags she saw during her
Real talk: “It seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have the time or energy for it,” the 32-year-old said of Kanye, 45; Seen together on January 23, 2022 during Paris Fashion Week during the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show

Julia gave more insight into their relationship and how they got in touch: “He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”

The mum of one said they had “a fair amount” of romantic sparks, with the star revealing she just wanted to see where it would go.

“I just went from day to day and saw where it went. It was like he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then the real life started and the lifestyle was not suitable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag,” Julia said.

1663318948 791 Julia Fox reveals the red flags she saw during her
Happier times: Julia gave more insight into their relationship and how they were connected: “He got my number through a mutual friend, period”; January 24, 2022

Julia and Kanye met on New Year’s Day in Miami before breaking up just before Valentine’s Day.

Kanye West and Julia Fox were first spotted together over the New Years weekend.

In February, the mother of one admitted she was never “in love” with the rapper, confirming their breakup.

Rather than be upset, rising star Julia referred to herself as a “#1 hustler” and hinted that she now plans to write an all-encompassing book about the short-lived romance.

As they were: Julia and Kanye met on New Year's Day in Miami before breaking up just before Valentine's Day; January 23, 2022 at the Kenzo Fashion Show during PFW
