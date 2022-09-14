Julia Fox puts on a racy display in a wild mermaid dress with an ACRYLIC bodice at NYFW

<!–

She has long been known to steal the show with her scantily clad outfits.

And Julia Fox seemed to be inspired by the Little Mermaid with her latest jaw-dropping look when she stood front row for the Parsons MFA Student Show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The actress, 32, donned the incredible reveal dress which consisted of an acrylic bodice and a shimmering blue skirt as she posed solo at the style event.

Julia showed off her slender physique in the form-fitting dress, which consisted of a splashed, acrylic-effect bodice that barely concealed her modesty.

The dress then flowed into a dramatic blue shimmering skirt resembling a mermaid’s tail, complete with a daring thigh-high slit.

Julia’s gaze seemed to return to the recently released trailer of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, in which Halle Bailey takes on the role of Ariel.

In addition to her fame through her role in Uncut Gems, Julia recently gained worldwide attention for her short-lived relationship with rapper Kanye West.

Fox and West became romantically linked in January after getting together at a New Year’s Eve party.

Their whirlwind romance got a lot of publicity, and Fox even documented it in a blog for Interview Magazine.

Fox and West’s relationship began less than a year after the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

She began a romance with comedian Pete Davidson in late 2021, which seemed to inspire the Stronger hitmaker to get back into the dating game herself.

After entering Paris Fashion Week together in late January, Fox and West would eventually part for good.

It comes after Julia recently discovered that 19-month-old son Valentino, her only child with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, “don’t care about his toys.”

“He’s actually more interested in what I’m doing,” Julia – who has 1.5 million Instagram/TikTok followers – revealed in the video.

“So I suggest everyone buy their kid a mini mop and mini broom and start teaching them those life skills very early so that when they get into the real world they don’t have to outsource everything.

“And they know how to do things for themselves. I think that’s very important.’