Julia Fox goes goth glam in a VERY revealing black gown at Vogue’s NYFW party

Julia Fox channeled gothic glamor as she led the arrivals at Vogue’s Smart Toxin event as part of New York Fashion Week, held Thursday night at the Standard Hotel in NYC.

The 32-year-old performer wowed in a barely there black dress with a neat bodice that showcased her ample bust and taut abs.

For added drama, the standout piece had dramatic batwing sleeves that Fox lifted in the air for several red carpet snaps.

The actress was joined by several other entertainment and fashion industry figures, including Sailor Brinkley Cook, Joe Jonas and Lori Harvey, among many others.

The skirt of her dress changed from revealing fishnet to a shiny black fabric that flowed to the floor.

Fox’s signature light brown hair was replaced with a raven wig for the evening.

It was styled in a sleek ponytail and had blunt bangs that floated over Fox’s perfectly groomed eyebrows.

Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24, looked sun-kissed as she mingled at the party in a white lace corset top styled with a black ruffled skirt.

Christie Brinkley’s daughter was carrying a leather wallet that slung over her left shoulder.

Her bright blond hair was parted in the middle and fell in smooth locks over her chest.

Lori Harvey stood out as she wore a metallic green puffer dress that hugged the waist and emphasized her hourglass shape.

The 25-year-old social media personality flaunted her belongings in a set of stark white high-heeled shoes while attending the star-studded function.

Steve Harvey’s daughter wore sparkly earrings and her gorgeous dark brown locks were straightened.

Joe Jonas wore a vibrantly patterned multi-colored jacket as he spent time at the function.

The 33-year-old singer also wore a low-cut black t-shirt and matching slim-fitting pants.

The Disney Channel completed its look for the evening with a pair of high boots and orange sunglasses.

Angus Cloud opted for a checked pullover sweater that contrasted with wide-leg pants and stark white Nike Air Force Ones.

Dorinda Medley wore a button-up shirt and leather pants as she posed for a photo at the event.

The Real Housewives of New York cast member also rocked a set of high-heeled shoes and various jewelry.

Joy Corrigan showed a bit of skin as she wore a revealing black lace maxi dress and matching undergarments.

The model’s platinum blonde hair fell like a waterfall down her back and she wore a baby blue purse as an accessory.

Tayshia Adams made a big impression in a colorful sequined dress that clung to her fit physique as she posed for party snaps.

She also carried a chic light purple bag as she posed for a photo.

Christine Chiu looked radiant as she posed in a ruffled off-the-shoulder crop top and matching high-waisted pants.

The Bling Empire cast member wore various jewelry and a gold purse.