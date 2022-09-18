Julia Fox dons brown leather top at Canelo vs. GGG party after insisting SHE split from Kanye West

Julia Fox was one of the celebrities to attend the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and his bitter rival Gennaidy Golovkin, with the undisputed 168-pound championship at stake in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the highly anticipated boxing match, Fox made his way to the pre-fight Hennessy VSOP cocktail party at Hyde Lounge at T-Mobile Arena, decked out in a busty ensemble.

Some of the high profile people who made the trip to Sin City for the fight included comedian Dave Chappelle, Creed leader Michael B. Jordan, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and actor Mario Lopez.

Fox, 32, turned heads as she hit the red carpet at the party in a busty brown leather top that showed off both her plunging neckline and midriff.

Along with the studded number, she also wore black leather pants and a pair of heeled boots that matched the ensemble perfectly, all while carrying a leather bag.

To round out her look, the model and actress, known to many fans for her debut appearance in the crime thriller film Uncut Gems (2019), styled her dark brown locks long and flowing down her cleavage and down the center of her back with a middle part.

Jordan, 35, also appeared at the pre-fight party, decked out in black slacks with a white, green, and burgundy shirt that he unbuttoned to reveal his tank top underneath.

The Creed actor and director would also be seen near ringside for the fight between the two legendary boxers who had previously fought twice, one that ended in a disputed draw and another decision win for Canelo.

Curry, 34, flashed his signature wide smile as he was photographed ringside, as did Lopez, 48, who was at the event with his wife Courtney Mazza.

Chappelle, 49, another boxing enthusiast, appeared to be attending with some friends.

In the end, Alvarez concluded the trilogy with GGG with a unanimous win. And then, in a stylish move, moments after the winner was announced, the two rivals shared a hug in the ring, meaning the bitterness between the two boxers was now over.

Fox’s weekend excursion to Las Vegas comes in the wake of her opening up about her brief flirtation with Kanye West in an interview with ES Magazine.

In it, she reveals that she was the one who started the split just before Valentine’s Day 2022 due to ‘red flags’ after a two-month romance.

“The unresolved issues he was dealing with,” she said when asked what those red flags were.

“It seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have the time or energy for it. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of that,” she explained.

“Pre-Valentino Julia definitely would have lasted and been there longer,” Fox said, referring to her 18-month-old son Valentino who she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

Fox gave more insight into their relationship and how they got in touch: “He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”

The native of Milan, Italy, went on to say that they had “a fair amount” of romantic sparks and that she was intrigued to see where the relationship would go.

“I just went from day to day and saw where it went. It was like he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then the real life started and the lifestyle was not suitable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag,” Fox added.

The two stars met on New Years Eve in Miami and were soon spotted together through admiring eyes and cameras over that holiday weekend.

In February, the former Playboy model admitted she was never “in love” with the legendary rapper and producer, eventually confirming their split.

Rather than be upset, the rising star called herself a “#1 hustler” and hinted that she now plans to write an all-encompassing book about the short-lived romance.