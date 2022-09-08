Julia Fox ditches her trademark black  outfits for a sleeveless padded jacket and faded jeans in NYC

<!–

Julia Fox ditched her signature all-black ensembles and edgy graphic eyeliner while donning a sleeveless light blue jacket at New York Fashion Week.

As the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress embraced a new style on Wednesday, it looked like she was wearing baggy, faded jeans that were frayed at the hem.

Ex-girlfriend Kanye West, who is known for wearing mostly leather and latex, paired her chic look with a large black bag and matching combat boots.

Her makeup was unusually natural, apart from her light blue eyeshadow, blush and a pink lip gloss.

During her outing, the mother-of-one’s light brown hair fell in loose waves over her shoulders.

Her latest sighting comes just over a week after she took to TikTok Monday to urge parents to buy their kids cleaning tools instead of toys.

The Italian-born, Manhattan-raised star recently discovered that her 19-month-old son Valentino (with ex-husband Peter Artemiev) “don’t care about his toys.”

“He’s actually more interested in what I do,” Julia – who has 1.5 million Instagram/TikTok followers – revealed in the video.

“So I suggest everyone buy their kid a mini mop and mini broom and start teaching them those life skills very early so that when they get into the real world they don’t have to outsource everything. And they know how to do things for themselves. I think that’s very important.’

Typical look: Fox (pictured on Tuesday) is known for her scantily clad looks

Not afraid to show it all: When he was dating Kanye West, he considered her a muse and styled her; seen in the past month

Julia thinks that “the idea of ​​childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on things that don’t really teach your child anything.”

Brand ambassador Alexander Wang went on to claim that “the concept of childhood was not invented until the 18th century” and “before that, children were simply considered little adults.”

On July 23, Julia revealed that she and Peter — whom she divorced last year — “conceived” little Valentino “on the roof” of her New York City apartment.