Julia Fox details struggles with ADHD and reveals she smokes marijuana to calm her OCD

Uncut Gems alum Julia Fox described her struggles with functioning with attention deficit disorder/hyperactivity in a TikTok she was filming in her bathroom.

“It’s been very difficult,” the Italian-born, Manhattan-raised 32-year-old admitted last Friday.

“I have periods of, like, great productivity where I’m on top of the world and, like, just feel like I’m invincible. And then I have moments of this kind of, deep, deep, deep, still kind of feeling, like I just can’t move.’

It is Julia’s first time revealing her diagnosis with the condition in which a continuing pattern of inattentiveness and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity interferes with functioning or development.

“I’ve never really talked about it, but ADHD is really, really tough,” Fox said.

The Tommy Hilfiger catwalker “just found out” that she also suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder, where persistent/unwanted thoughts/urges/images become intrusive and cause fear or distress.

“I used to count the number of letters in words in my head, and I always wish they came to 10, and if I’m not smoking weed, I’m literally counting,” Julia continued.

Fox continued, “So the weed calms the OCD, but it doesn’t help with the productivity problem with the ADHD. Ugh, it’s just too much!’

Fox previously revealed that she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder as a teenager and suffered a near-fatal heroin overdose at age 17.

The former dominatrix — whose AA sponsor was RHONY alum Leah McSweeney — wrote about her addiction and sexuality in her 2015 art book Heartburn/Nausea.

On Sunday, Julia – with 1.9 million Instagram/TikTok followers – instagram story a sweet photo of her 20-month-old son Valentino on a tricycle.

Fox mothered little Valentino during her three-year marriage to Brooklyn private pilot Peter Artemiev, which ended last year.

ZEITmagazin’s cover girl is predicted to be one of the hottest Halloween costumes this month, so expect to see people rocking bold underwear-as-outerwear looks, including the “bralaclava.”

In March, Julia told: Variety that her former flame Kanye “Ye” West won’t be appearing in her upcoming memoir-esque “masterpiece” book, which was “halfway through” and should hit shelves in about a year.

Fox has several acting projects, including Tony Kaye’s dark comedy The trainerthe Carrie White biopic top cutand she’s the frontrunner to play Debi Mazar in Madonna’s self-directed Universal Pictures biopic.

Healthy: On Sunday, Fox – with 1.9 million Instagram/TikTok followers – posted a sweet photo of her 20-month-old son Valentino riding a tricycle