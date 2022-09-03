Julia Fox commands attention in a typically daring outfit as she dons a sheer bra in London

<!–

She is known for her very bold sense of style.

And Julia Fox made no exception as she took a stroll through London on Saturday in a revealing sheer bra with a corset harness.

The actress and model, 32, turned heads in the quirky ensemble which she paired with some plaid printed flares.

Julia layered over a distressed leather bomber jacket that she left unzipped to show off her outfit.

She completed her look with a pair of brown stiletto boots and carried a miniature handbag.

The model styled her brunette locks in a straightened hairstyle and protected her eyes with huge fly-eye-style sunglasses.

Julia’s outing comes as she went to TikTok Monday to urge parents to buy their kids cleaning tools instead of toys.

The Italian-born, Manhattan-raised star recently discovered that her 19-month-old son Valentino (with ex-husband Peter Artemiev) “don’t care about his toys.”

“He’s actually more interested in what I do,” Julia – who has 1.5 million Instagram/TikTok followers – revealed in the video.

“So I suggest everyone buy their kid a mini mop and mini broom and start teaching them those life skills very early so that when they get into the real world they don’t have to outsource everything. And they know how to do things for themselves. I think that’s very important.’

Julia thinks that “the idea of ​​childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on things that don’t really teach your child anything.”

Brand ambassador Alexander Wang went on to claim that “the concept of childhood was not invented until the 18th century” and “before that, children were simply considered little adults.”

On July 23, Julia revealed that she and Peter — whom she divorced last year — “conceived” little Valentino “on the roof” of her New York City apartment.