Julia Andrews addresses whether her character will return in Princess Diaries 3

Julie Andrews is unsure whether or not to return for Princess Diaries 3.

The legend, 87, hinted that it’s not really feasible for her character Queen Clarisse Renaldi to still star in the third film, a project Disney confirmed last month: ‘Yeah, it probably won’t be possible at this point’ , she said. said to Access to Hollywood.

“It’s how many years later and I’m not much older and Anne the princess, now the queen, is so much older and I’m not sure if it would float or run,” said Julie.

The latest: Julie Andrews has second thoughts about whether or not to return for Princess Diaries 3; seen on June 9, 2022 at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in Hollywood

The Sound of Music star added that if she’s not part of Princess Diaries 3, she and co-star Anne Hathaway will be teaming up again one day.

“We’re going to do something together. She’s a good friend,’ Julie said.

Anne played Mia Thermopolis, the granddaughter of Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

Anne has not yet signed up for Princess Diaries Three; it is unknown if she will reprise her role.

pictured in Princess Diaries with Anne Hathaway

Classic:

In mid-November, it was announced that Princess Diaries 3 was in the works.

The first Princess Diaries was released in 2001 and the sequel appeared in 2004.

The third installment will reportedly follow Mia’s journey as a royal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney hired Aadrita Mukerji to pen the project’s script, the outlet reported.

While Anne has not signed a deal to reprise her role as Mia, she has previously publicly expressed her support for a third film in the franchise.

Anne pictured with Heather Matarazzo (L) and Mandy Moore (R) in Princess Diaries

The films are based on Meg Cabot’s book Princess Diaries, about a girl from San Francisco who happens to be the daughter of a king from the land of Genovia.

Debra Chase Martin will produce the third film; she was the producer of the first two projects.

Melissa Stack will executive produce the project.

In the first Princess Diaries, Anne’s character Mia learns she is a princess after receiving a visit from her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie.

Beloved movie:

In Princess Diaries 2, Mia falls in love with Nicholas, played by Chris Pine, and assumes the title of queen after her grandmother vacates the throne.

Anne, 40, previously said in a 2019 episode of Watch what’s happening live that she wants to make a third film.

“We all really want it to happen. We only want to do it if it’s perfect because we love it as much as you guys just love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready. But we are working on it,” she said.