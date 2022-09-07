Jules Robinson says she was ‘body shamed’ on MAFS Australia

<!–

Jules Robinson has revealed she was ashamed of the body when she appeared in Married At First Sight Australia in 2019.

She spoke about her experience on Tuesday during a performance on Britain’s This Morning, presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The mother of one, 40, who has become a successful fashion designer since she played on MAFS, explained why she had launched a new inclusive clothing line.

“When I was on that platform, I got a little trolled and a little body shaming,” Jules said.

She described herself as a “curvy woman” and said she wants all women to accept themselves as they are.

“Inclusivity is important to me. All my fashions go from size 6 to 24,” she said.

“I want them to be comfortable in their own skin.”

Jules, who legally married her MAFS husband Cameron Merchant a year after they met at MAFS, concluded by saying that fashion doesn’t stop at any age or size.

During her appearance on This Morning, the reality star showed off a number of different looks from her fashion brand Moira Muse.

She also has a shapewear label called Figur by Jules.

Her British TV appearance comes two days after she emotionally said goodbye to her son Oliver as she prepared to leave Australia.

She held her son, who turns two next month, tightly in her arms.

Jules captioned the photo on Instagram: ‘Sydney to London. I inhale and sniff my baby one more time before I leave.

He knew full well that something was up today #intuition. But onward, London, I come for you! This is going to be epic!’

Jules and Cameron, 38, are one of the success stories of MAFS Australia’s sixth season, alongside Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, who are also still together and expecting their first child.

Jules is in London promoting her fashion business