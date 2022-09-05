Jules Robinson says goodbye to toddler son before jetting to London

<!–

Jules Robinson posted an emotional photo and a farewell message to her toddler son Oliver on Father’s Day, before heading to London for an ‘epic’ adventure.

The 40-year-old Married At First Sight star set out from Sydney wearing a leopard print top to match her red hair with blue jeans and shiny black crocodile boots.

She completed her ensemble with a full-length sky blue trench coat with a shimmery blue lining and flaunted three bracelets on her left wrist.

Jules held her son Oliver Chase Merchant, who turns two next month, tightly and tenderly in her arms.

Jules wrote next to the image: ‘SYDNEY to LONDON. I inhale and sniff my baby one more time before I leave.

He knew full well that something was up today #intuition. But upside down. London I’m coming for you! This is going to be epic! What This space.

Jules tagged the post #london#next#scondhome#bybaby❤️’

Jules kissed Oliver for the last time before boarding her plane to London

Jules also posted a video of Oliver sitting in her suitcase, next to two designer handbags, before packing it for the trip to the airport.

In the adorable footage, Oliver calls out to his dad Cameron Merchant, who asks, “Are you going shopping with your mom?”

Jules and Cameron, 38, were undoubtedly the much-loved success story of the sixth season of Married At First Sight Australia.

Cameron accompanied Jules to the airport before returning home with Oliver

Following the show’s roaring success in the UK, the couple appeared on This Morning to chat with mega fan Holly Willoughby and her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Jules revealed that she had been looking for love during her 14 years in the UK but got tired of looking relentlessly at dating apps before joining the series and meeting Cam.

Jules said: ‘I had literally searched all over the world to find my husband, I lived in the UK for 14 years and came back the year before, and I felt like I was the face of Bumble. I signed up for the show and said, ‘I’m a catch! Where’s my husband!’

About his own trip, Cameron said: “I was having a beer in a pub with three friends who were all married and had kids and just ran into some scouts and said you’re interested in a dating show…

‘I thought, ‘My life is in a good place, let’s do it! Looking back we are both very naive, but we were both lucky and open to love and we were both vulnerable’.