Barcelona defender Jules Koude revealed he nearly landed at Manchester City after a call from Pep Guardiola in 2019.

The French defender, who was closely linked with a move to Chelsea before eventually moving to Barcelona for £46m this summer, admitted he could have finished in City Blue before deciding to stay with Sevilla for another three seasons.

Guardiola never signed a first-team centre-back in the summer of 2019, instead promoting Eric Garcia – also now at Barcelona – to the senior squad looking to cover Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany and John Stones.

When asked about Guardiola’s interest, Koude told the Spanish outlet El Pais: ‘Yes, in my first year at Sevilla. He called me.

“He told me he loved me and that he thought I would fit the way he played.

‘At some point, yes; I talked a lot about football with both of them. And that’s what I like.

‘During the conversations I had with them, I immediately realized that they had both seen me play.

“They knew my abilities perfectly. They didn’t just talk to talk. They were very precise conversations.’

The Sanpedor coach’s admiration for the young defender was apparently shared by his latest Barcelona successor – and former player – Xavi, who took charge of a Blaugrana squad that was way off pace in LaLiga and crippled by financial malpractice .

Kounde came to Barca this summer after a long chase that saw them beat Chelsea with his signature when the French international ended his stay at Sevilla, where he scored nine goals in 133 games to win the 2020 Europa League.

Barca are unbeaten in LaLiga this season, with four wins and a draw from their first favorite matches, as Xavi’s side are just one point behind Real Madrid, scoring 15 goals and conceding just once.

And Barca sporting director Jordi Cruyff has already praised the club’s new signings for turning down offers from clubs that could offer them more money, with Koude turning down the chance to join heavyweight Chelsea.

Cruyff said: “You can see the pride in the players’ eyes when they get the chance to sign for Barcelona and that has helped a lot as they can compete with clubs with bigger budgets and better salaries.

“They wanted to sign with Barcelona and we are very grateful to these players because believe me, they had better offers than us.

And yet they chose to follow their dream of being part of history. When you see the eyes of these players shine, you know you are in a special place.’