Judy Finnigan and husband Richard Madeley arrive at the hospital to visit their grandchild

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley arrived at a London hospital on Sunday to meet their newborn granddaughter for the first time.

Chloe, the couple’s 35-year-old daughter, recently welcomed her first child with husband James Haskell, 37.

Former TV host Judy, 74, arrived to greet her grandchild in a blue, short-sleeved, v-neck midi dress.

The author carried a black and beige handbag for the outing, while also wearing sunglasses.

Judy was joined by her husband Richard who also opted for a relaxed look in a white T-shirt and shorts.

The TV favourite, 66, completed his look for the day with sunglasses.

Chloe announced on Sunday that she gave birth to her first child, but is keeping her daughter’s name a secret for now.

The TV personality, 34, announced the news to OK! Magazine next to a sweet photo of the newborn’s hand.

She told the publication: “We are delighted to welcome our daughter into the world. We are completely lost and beaming with pride.’

Chloe announced in February that she was expecting her first child with a sweet Instagram post.

In the announcement, she shared a photo of her ultrasound posing with her mother Judy Finnigan, 73, holding up a pink onesie.

James also appeared on GMB – alongside Chloe’s father Richard presenting – to make the announcement at the same time, where he joked that he hopes the baby ‘has the look of her mother’ and told Richard that he would ‘become a grandpa again’ .

Chloe looked excited in the photo posted to her social media as Judy beamed next to her.

In the series of uploaded images, she also shared a close-up view of her ultrasound and a much-loved photo with former rugby union player James, 36, who she married in 2018.

She then showed off her growing bump in a series of selfies posing in gray underwear and a t-shirt at 11 weeks, before changing into a white floral bodysuit for a photo at 14 weeks.

She captioned the images, “Little One,” and was soon inundated with well wishes and congratulations from her followers.