Judo duo Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead claim Commonwealth Games gold for England

Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead both took gold medals for England on the second day of the Commonwealth Games judo competition at Coventry Arena.

Powell, from Walsall, took a gold win over Gambia’s Faye Njie to claim the -73kg title, while Moorhead defeated Canada’s Gauthier Drapeau in the men’s 81kg division.

England won a total of five medals, with Gemma Howell taking silver in the -63kg category and bronzes for Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown and Kelly Peterson-Pollard, while Jasmine Hacker-Jones of Wales also took bronze.

The 32-year-old Howell was denied a fairytale comeback after he lost with a gold score to the Canadian Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard.

However, Howell, who has undergone 10 surgeries for her sport and is nearing retirement after missing out on a place in the 2016 Rio Olympics, said she was proud of her achievement by reaching the podium.

“We’ve already fought this year and it lasted up to eight minutes, so I always knew it was going to be a close fight,” Howell said.

“It’s always been neck-and-neck – last time it was my turn, this time she took the win. I would have preferred it to be in the Commonwealths, but I tried my best.

“My career has been a rollercoaster. I thought I would stop in 2016, so I don’t know how I lasted, but I did.”