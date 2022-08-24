Judi Love breaks down in tears as she gets ‘overwhelmed’ by sweet video of her career on Loose Women

<!–

Judi Love burst into tears as she watched a clip of her ‘Life Before Loose’ on ITV’s Loose Women on Wednesday morning.

The comedian, 42, couldn’t stop the water pipe as she dabbed her eyes with a tissue as she watched the emotional clip.

The Loose Women panelist was comforted by her co-stars Kaye Adams, Jane Moore and Gloria Hunniford when she became “overwhelmed.”

‘Overwhelming’: Judi Love burst into tears watching a clip of her ‘Life Before Loose’ on ITV’s Loose Women on Wednesday morning

Judi said, “It’s overwhelming, they’re tears of joy. When you’re living in the journey and so busy and so focused on where you want to go that you park things where they are, where they’ve been, because you’re on a new path.

“When you look back at it all, you remember the process, you remember the fatigue, the joy, the pain, the laughter, the people. That’s what it’s done.’

The daytime TV star wowed in a neon green number as tears streamed down her face during the montage showing her life story.

Pondering: The comedian, 42, couldn’t stop the water pipe as she dabbed her eyes with a tissue as she watched the emotional clip

Judi relives her childhood and explains how she grew up in Hackney with her mother who suffered a brain aneurysm when she was only nine years old.

“I had some of the biggest traumas as a childcare worker.

‘My mother was doing what she does best, which is cooking, and she wasn’t feeling well. I remember she called me and then she started praying and I knew something was wrong.”

Supportive: The Loose Women panelist was comforted by her co-stars Kaye Adams, Jane Moore and Gloria Hunniford when she became ‘overwhelmed’

Judi’s father came to the house and her mother was then taken to the intensive care unit after she was resuscitated and rehabilitated.

The TV star explained how she turned to comedy to deal with the trauma when she became “a chubby girl” with a “big personality.”

She added, “Comedy was a way of navigating the emotions I was feeling.”

Judi’s mother died weeks before she gave birth to her first child after suffering from dementia.

Unbelievable: The daytime TV star wowed in a neon green number as tears streamed down her face after the clip showing her life story

The Loose Women star recalled, “I was doing an impersonation of my aunt — and my mom’s eyes were closed, she’s taking a pretty deep breath. I did and was heavily pregnant as we call it, and she laughed.

“Everyone was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I did it again and she laughed. What else is the best thing I’ve made her laugh while your mom is travelling.

“That made me think, ‘If I can do that, I can try to make comedy. That was the boost.”‘

During her comedy career, Judi was invited by Loose Women editor Sally Shelford to be a guest on the show after a video of her went viral and was later asked to join the panel that she said made her “cry hysterically.”