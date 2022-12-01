Judgment day: Three key factors in the sentencing of Chris Dawson

He said “glaring” features of the crime were preparation and planning days before the murder and substantial harm inflicted on others. “The perpetrator clearly knew that the death of his wife Lynette would deprive their children of their mother,” Everson said. Loading “Lynette’s death and the perpetrator’s subsequent campaign of disinformation left her parents and siblings in a state of fear, distress and uncertainty for decades.” The Crown made no reference to “specific deterrence” and accepted the judge’s contention that the likelihood of Dawson committing a similar offense “was not only small but non-existent”.

“Yeah, that’s it,” Everson said. “That’s one of those things that contrasts this case with notorious cases going to court.” Health issues Attorney Greg Walsh has admitted that Dawson “will die in prison” unless he succeeds on appeal due to the lengthy sentence that awaits him, his age and “deteriorating” health. Walsh said Dawson, who played rugby league for the Newtown Jets in the 1970s, had heart and brain problems and raised the neurodegenerative condition called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. “He is not in good health, which makes it very difficult when you are in custody,” he said outside court.

Walsh told the court that his client had been harassed with threats against his life in prison, including “we’ll cut your throat, The Teacher’s Pet”. “This perpetrator has been the subject of probably the most consistent and egregious publicity that has ever been seen,” he said. Defense attorney Greg Walsh addresses the media in November. Credit:Jessica Hormas Judge Harrison said: “I had something to say about extracurricular punishment when I met Ms [Harriet] I did it a few years ago, so I’m not inattentive.” Extracurricular punishment is the “loss or disadvantage imposed on an offender by persons other than the sentencing court for the purpose of punishing the offender for his [or her] crime”.