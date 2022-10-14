Judges: Tennessee public housing leases can’t ban guns

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Tennessee public housing agencies can no longer include provisions in their leases that prohibit tenants from having guns in their homes, a state appeals committee has ruled.

A panel of three judges from the Tennessee Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision Thursday, saying the public housing bans violate the residents’ 2nd amendment rights.

In the ruling, the judges called a prominent US Supreme Court ruling as of June, that expanded gun rights while scrapping a law in New York that requires people to demonstrate a specific need to carry a gun in order to be licensed to use a gun in public in a covert manner. to carry.

Tennessee’s decision could appeal to the state’s Supreme Court, which has a majority appointed by Republican governors.

The case revolves around a lawsuit by Kinsley Braden, who in April 2018 signed a lease with Columbia Housing & Redevelopment Corporation forbidding him to have a gun on the property.

In November 2020, housing officials attempted to evict Braden when they learned he had kept a gun in his residence in the Creekside Acres low-income housing complex. Lower court judges ruled in favor of Columbia Housing in the first case and appealed, after which Braden requested another review, the ruling said.

In the latest decision, Judge Frank Clement wrote that “a total ban on the ability of law-abiding residents — such as Mr. Braden — to possess a gun in their public housing for the purpose of self-defense is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.”

The ruling reasoned that public housing is not comparable to other types of “sensitive” government buildings where weapons can be banned, including state offices, polling stations and courthouses.

Clement also acknowledged that it is “largely uncertain whether public housing could constitutionally prohibit the possession of firearms under both the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and nearly identical provisions of certain state constitutions.” He wrote that states have come to different conclusions about whether such bans are allowed.

