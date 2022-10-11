Judges: grand jury flawed, murder charges dropped for ex-cop

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge Tuesday dismissed murder and other charges against a former Philadelphia police officer accused of fatally shooting a black man in the back as he fled, ruling that instructions given to a grand jury were incorrect. goods.

Ryan Pownall, 40, was charged with third-degree murder in the 2017 shooting of 30-year-old David Jones. a hearing before a common pleading judge.

A message left with Pownall’s lawyers was not immediately answered.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Judge Barbara A. McDermott said there were “so many things wrong” with the way prosecutors instructed the grand jurors before considering the case. She granted a motion by Pownall’s lawyers to dismiss the charges.

Jane Roh, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Larry Krasner, said the ruling was made unbiased, meaning the office has “several options” to move forward with the case.

“The prosecution strongly disagrees on many levels with the court’s decision today in this case, and will review our options in the coming days,” Roh said.

A trial in the case had been postponed several times, most recently after Krasner’s office sought clarification from the state Supreme Court about the state law that applies when shootings are deemed justified by police.

Police said Pownall was transporting a victim to the Victims Special Unit when he saw Jones riding a dirt bike on a city street. Jones’ bike had come to a stop and he pulled into a nightclub parking lot. Pownall also drove onto the property and when he searched Jones, he said he felt a gun.

Police officials have said Pownall tried to shoot Jones during the fight but his gun jammed. Jones threw down his gun and fled, and Pownall fired at him, shot him in the back and killed him. The grand jury that recommended indictments said Jones “wasn’t a danger to anyone in his flight.”

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby said the union looked forward to fighting to get Pownall reinstated as an officer in Philadelphia. Pownall served 12 years before the shooting.

“From the beginning, we called the filing of charges against Agent Ryan Pownall an absolute disgrace,” McNesby said in an emailed statement. “And today a judge in Philadelphia agreed and dropped all charges against this officer. We pledged a strong defense against all charges and were pleased to see all criminal charges dismissed.”

Then Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at a press conference announcing Pownall’s suspension that Pownall’s first attempt to shoot Jones was warranted under department policy. But Ross said additional shots fired from about 10 feet away — when Jones had clearly dropped the gun and turned his back on him — weren’t.

The city agreed to pay Jones’ family $1 million in a 2018 settlement agreement.

According to police records, it was the second time Pownall had been involved in a shooting that involved punching a suspect in the back. Carnell Williams-Carney became paralyzed in 2010 after Pownall and a second officer shot at him while he was fleeing, hitting him once in the back. A federal jury ruled in a lawsuit that Pownall and the other officer had the right to open fire.

