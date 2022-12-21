Judge who threatened stepson with AR-15-style rifle resigns

US
By Jacky
Judge Mark Thompson of the Fifth Judicial District (Judicial Division of Colorado)
A Colorado judge who threatened his stepson with an AR-15-style rifle during a 2021 argument resigned on Sunday.

Mark Thompson, who served as Chief Justice of Summit, Clear Creek, Eagle, and Lake Counties demoted and then temporarily suspended for threatening his stepson in July 2021, resigned due to “personal circumstances,” according to resignation letters he filed Sunday with the state’s Supreme Court’s Fifth Judiciary Chief Justice Paul Dunkelman and Chief Justice Brian Boatright.

The retirement will take effect on January 13, he wrote in letters received by The Denver Post on Tuesday.

“My apologies for the short notice, but personal circumstances leave me no alternative,” he wrote.

Thompson was relieved of his leadership position as Chief Justice for the Fifth Judicial District and later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in related to the threat of 2021. But he was allowed to continue to serve as a judge for the district, working exclusively on non-criminal cases during a year of disciplinary probation.

