Judge who threatened stepson with AR-15-style rifle resigns

A Colorado judge who threatened his stepson with an AR-15-style rifle during a 2021 argument resigned on Sunday.

Mark Thompson, who served as Chief Justice of Summit, Clear Creek, Eagle, and Lake Counties demoted and then temporarily suspended for threatening his stepson in July 2021, resigned due to “personal circumstances,” according to resignation letters he filed Sunday with the state’s Supreme Court’s Fifth Judiciary Chief Justice Paul Dunkelman and Chief Justice Brian Boatright.

The retirement will take effect on January 13, he wrote in letters received by The Denver Post on Tuesday.

“My apologies for the short notice, but personal circumstances leave me no alternative,” he wrote.

Thompson was relieved of his leadership position as Chief Justice for the Fifth Judicial District and later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in related to the threat of 2021. But he was allowed to continue to serve as a judge for the district, working exclusively on non-criminal cases during a year of disciplinary probation.

Thompson aimed an AR-15 style rifle at his stepson’s chest during an argument while the judge was under “considerable emotional strain” from both illness and death in his family, and threats to his life related to his work as a judge , a disciplinary inquiry found.

Thompson became angry when his stepson’s boyfriend drove past Thompson “too fast” while he was walking his dog, the investigation said. Thompson reportedly threatened to “put a .45 through (the friend’s) head” if the friend continued to drive fast, authorities found.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life to serve the people of the Fifth Judicial District and the State of Colorado for the past 12 years,” Thompson wrote.