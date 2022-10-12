Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will have to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s, a judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected a request by Trump’s attorneys to delay the scheduled testimony. The impeachment is now scheduled for October 19.

The decision came in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, who says Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in Manhattan. Trump has denied it. Carroll is slated to be deposed on Friday.

Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said in a statement: “We look forward to officially establishing that this case is completely groundless and always has been.”

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said she was satisfied with the ruling and looked forward to filing the new claims next month “and going to court as a matter of urgency.”

Trump’s legal team has tried various legal tactics to delay the trial and avoid being questioned by Carroll’s attorneys, but Judge Kaplan wrote it was time to move on, especially given Carroll’s “advanced age” , 78, and Trump, 76 , and perhaps other witnesses.

“The defendant should not be allowed to run the clock on the plaintiff’s attempt to obtain a remedy for what was allegedly a grave misconduct,” he wrote.

Carroll’s lawsuit alleges that Trump damaged her reputation in 2019 when he denied raping her. Trump’s legal team has tried to squash the lawsuit by arguing that the Republican was simply doing his job as president when he denied the charges, including when he dismissed his accuser as “not my type.”

That’s an important question, because if Trump was… acting within the scope of its duties as a federal employee, the US government would become the defendant in the case.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals said in a split decision last month that Trump was a federal employee when he commented on Carroll’s claims. But it asked another Washington court to decide whether Trump’s public statements took place during the scope of his tenure.

Kaplan, the judge, said Trump has repeatedly tried to delay the collection of evidence in the lawsuit.

“Given his conduct so far in this case, Mr. Trump’s stance on the charges of discovery is unforgivable,” he wrote. “As this Court has previously noted, Mr. Trump has been litigating this case since its inception in 2019 with the effect and likely purpose of delaying it.”

The judge noted that the collection of evidence to bring the lawsuit to trial was virtually complete, with the exception of statements by Trump and Carroll.

“Mr. Trump has made an extensive discovery of the plaintiff, but has found virtually none on his own,” Kaplan said. “Completing these statements — which have been delayed for years — would not unnecessarily burden Mr. any irreparable damage.”

The judge also said the statement could be helpful when Carroll’s attorney files a new lawsuit next month under New York’s revival law, the Adult Survivors Act, allowing her to claim damages for the alleged rape without the statute of limitations. blocks.

Whether the rape took place is central to the defamation charges, as well as the expected new trial, the judge said.

PART: