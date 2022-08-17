Judge Throws Out Plea Deals for Couple in Submarine Spy Case

Judge Groh said Ms Toebbe’s crime made her “a criminal of the worst kind, which is why the 36 months worries me”.

“There are lower level drug dealers who are in prison for much longer than 36 months,” the judge said.

Both the prosecutors and defense attorneys argued that the deals agreed were fair. In Mrs Toebbe’s case, she would never be able to work as a teacher and would be separated from her children for a long time.

“She will be someone who will live the rest of her life with this scarlet letter on her,” said Barry P. Beck, an attorney for Ms. Toebbe.

Prosecutors noted that Mr. Toebbe, who was trained in both nuclear propulsion and secret data handling, bore most of the responsibility. But they added that he had cooperated with the Navy’s efforts to conduct a damage assessment and that the information he had passed was classified only as confidential, not classified or top secret.

“His collaboration after the plea was substantial, very substantial,” said Jarod J. Douglas, an assistant attorney in the United States. “It was critical to a greater assessment of the defendants’ conduct that we may never have known. Without his cooperation, the Navy would never have known what his behavior was and what its scope was.”