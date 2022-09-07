Judge tells White House to turn over emails from Karine Jean-Pierre, Fauci to social media platforms

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday by ordering the White House to pass on misinformation and content censorship to social media companies.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to the court.

Missouri and Louisiana GOP attorneys general have filed the lawsuit, accusing the Biden administration of politically weaponizing social media platforms to censor stories on Hunter Biden’s laptop, mail votes, and COVID-19 information.

Doughty – who was appointed by Donald Trump – rejected the Justice Department’s attempt to use administrative law, claiming it would only apply to emails from the internal administration. Emails with outside executives were fair game, he ruled.

Their correspondences are also “obviously very relevant” to the case, the judge wrote in his 10-page opinion.

‘Dr. Fauci’s communications would be relevant to plaintiffs’ claims of alleged speech suppression related to the lab leak theory of the origin of COVID-19, and to alleged speech suppression about the efficiency of masks and COVID-19 interlocks,” he said. the court. states.

“Jean-Pierre’s statements as White House press secretary may be relevant to all of the plaintiffs’ examples.”

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief Medical Officer Anthony Fauci were the two officials whose emails from U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty were “obviously very relevant” to the case

The ruling also orders other top officials in the Heath and Human Services Department to turn over outside correspondence with social media executives.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who will run for governor in November, accused the Biden administration in a statement following Tuesday’s ruling of violating free speech.

“So far, the Justice Department has refused to cooperate with our requests for the discovery of top officials in the Biden administration under the guise of ‘executive privilege,'” Schmitt said.

The American people deserve answers about how the federal government has partnered with social media companies to censor free speech on these major platforms. We will continue to fight to expose more of this massive censorship venture.”

DailyMail.com has contacted the White House for comment.

Earlier this month, Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released copies of emails they say are evidence that the White House “conspired” with social media companies to suppress various stories.

A “senior Facebook official” wrote to Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on July 16, 2021, “I know our teams met today to better understand what the White House expects of us in the future in terms of misinformation. ‘

The lawsuit was filed by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (pictured), who is running for governor of his state. Both are Republicans

It came after President Joe Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” by stopping disinformation about COVID-19.

“I thought the way we were singled out over the past few days was both surprising and misleading, and I also think it’s unproductive for our collective efforts,” the official apparently wrote to Murthy.

“I would be grateful to speak with you directly to discuss a path forward and how we can continue to work towards what I truly believe are shared goals.”

Another post showed that the White House digital director’s COVID-19 response team reached out to an Instagram executive requesting that a Fauci parody account be deleted.

The social media official promptly replied, “Yes, on it!”

Jean-Pierre was asked about the White House’s communications with Facebook and Twitter during her regular press conference on September 2.

“I have nothing to share with you on that, I’m not going to comment on that at the moment,” the press secretary said.