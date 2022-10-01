Judge says he will REFUSE to take clerks from Yale because ‘intolerant’ school fuels cancel culture

A federal appeals court judge appointed by former President Donald Trump said he will no longer hire employees from Yale Law School, which he says is plagued by “cancel culture” and students who heckle conservative speakers.

U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho delivered a speech at a Federalist Society conference in Kentucky on Thursday, saying Yale “not only tolerates cancellation of hearings, but actively practices it.”

Ho has urged his fellow judges to boycott the Ivy League institution, which has been the scene of several controversies over an alleged “wake-up” culture among students and faculty that has caused several flashpoints this year alone.

Among the events he cited was one in March in which Kristen Waggoner, now president of the conservative religious rights group Alliance Defending Freedom, was heckled by students supporting the LGBTQ community during a talk attended by police.

Waggoner had previously defended a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay wedding in a Supreme Court case.

He gave a statement after the judge’s comments, saying, “Yale has yet to condemn the behavior of its law students last semester, so no one should be surprised when a federal judge finds out.”

The havoc wrought by the nearly 120 protesters seemed to clearly violate the university’s free speech policy and when moderator Kate reminded them Stith, was met with chants and raised middle fingers, to which he replied: ‘Grow up.’

The students hit back, arguing that their riot was an execution of ‘free speech’ and continued to yell at the panelists.

Police were forced to escort guest speakers from Yale Law School’s free speech debate after more than 100 students intimidated the conservative panelist by yelling obscenities, including one person who yelled “I’ll literally fight you, bitch.” “.

Heather Gerken, dean of Yale Law School, insisted that the students had not actually violated university rules.

Judge Ho himself has previously criticized the wake-up culture at Yale, having defended Ilya Shapiro after Georgetown University law school students urged that he be ousted from a new faculty position.

Shapiro caused outrage when he wrote tweets questioning President Joe Biden’s promise to nominate a black woman to the US Supreme Court.

Ho has urged his fellow judges to also boycott the Ivy League institution, which produced several Supreme Court justices.

A noted conservative legal scholar, Shapiro was suspended but later cleared to become executive director of the Georgetown Law Center for the Constitution.

However, he eventually resigned, saying the school’s handling of the matter made working there ‘untenable’.

Ho said: ‘At Yale, ‘cancellations and interruptions seem to happen with particular frequency.’

US Circuit Chief Judge Laurence Silberman had in March asked the judges to think twice before bringing in the Yale students who disrupted Waggoner’s event.

Ho said that event was just one example. US Circuit Judge William Pryor of the Atlanta-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals was also ‘interrupted by loud and angry law students in the classroom’ at Yale a few years ago .

That incident, Ho said, was because, as Alabama’s Republican attorney general, Pryor backed Texas’ defense of the anti-sodomy law struck down in 2003 in the landmark Supreme Court gay rights case Lawrence v. Texas.

Ho, according to NPR, is an outspoken opponent of abortion rights and a staunch supporter of gun rights, prompting the public broadcaster to refer to him as potentially “President Trump’s most enduring legacy.”