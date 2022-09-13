Judge removes DA from case of dad whose daughter was raped by trans boy at school

A Virginia judge has pulled a liberal Loudoun County prosecutor from a case surrounding the father of a girl who was raped by a 15-year-old boy in a public school bathroom – after he donned a skirt to get inside and take advantage of the school’s lax transgender policies.

Scott Smith’s daughter was attacked by the unnamed student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, in May of last year – spurring school officials to deny the girl had been sexually assaulted after she reported it.

A month later, the school board of Loudoun County held a meeting, during which officials reiterated that the school’s gender-fluid bathrooms – where the rape took place – were not problematic.

Smith reacted with fury, in scenes that were filmed and went viral, as he was dragged out of a school board meeting by police, bloodied, after teachers falsely asserted they had not received reports of sex assaults in the girls’ toilets.

The 15-year-old attacker- who DailyMail.com is not naming because he is a minor – has since been found guilty of sexually assaulting Smith’s daughter, who was also not named due to her age, as well as another girl in a different school in October.

Smith, meanwhile, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest for the June outburst, which saw him allege the school board was engaging in a cover-up of the assault, which was proven in court to be a rape.

Convicted of two misdemeanors following the board meeting – disorderly conduct and a since-dismissed obstruction charge – Smith is now trying to appeal the remaining charge, after successfully campaigning to remove prosecutor Buta Biberaj from the case.

Smith accused Biberaj, one of several ‘woke’ DAs bankrolled by billionaire Democrat donor George Soros, of having a ‘clear bias’, saying she sought to make ‘an example’ of the Virginia father.

In a court order Tuesday, Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman said while he did not find ‘sufficient grounds’ to determine a ‘direct conflict’ that would grant the dismissal, he found Smith’s argument ‘persuasive’ and ‘sufficiently grounded,’ and that the father’s ‘due process right’s’ were subsequently in jeopardy.

He would then sign off on the prosecutor’s removal – the second time he was forced to do so in a matter of months.

Liberal Loudoun County prosecutor Buta Biberaj has been pulled from a case surrounding the father of a girl who was raped by a 15-year-old boy in a public school bathroom

Scott Smith's daughter was attacked by the unnamed student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, in May of last year

Last June, Scott Smith was dragged out of a Loudoun County school board meeting

The bombshell ruling came after Bill Stanley, the attorney for the Smith family, relentlessly argued during a May hearing that chief Loudoun prosecutor Biberaj was inherently biased against Smith, which interfered with Smith’s right to a fair trial.

The decision to remove the jurist comes on the heels of a similar decision from the same Judge, that saw him remove the Commonwealth’s Attorney from a June burglary case in which he said Biberja’s office was purposely misleading the public.

In that case, Judge James Plowman – who served as the Loudon Commonwealth Attorney before Biberaj’s election in 2019 – said a faulty plea deal set up by proved Biberaj was incapable of prosecuting the case ‘consistent with professional standards,’ after she repeatedly downplayed the Hispanic suspect’s criminal history.

Now, Biberaj, who has received $861,039 from George Soros’ Super PAC in 2019, has been nixed yet again – with Plowman again explaining his reasoning behind the decision.

‘The position as articulated by counsel for the Defendant during oral argument is persuasive,’ the judge wrote.

‘The concerns about the public confidence in the integrity of the prosecution as well as the Defendant’s concerns regarding the impartiality of the Commonwealth’s Attorney are sufficiently grounded.

‘As a result, the integrity of the Defendant’s due process rights is in jeopardy and must be protected,’ he declared, approving Smith’s request.

Smith was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct

The case will now be transferred to another county, with Stafford’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen now handling the disorderly conduct appeal.

After the ruling, both Smith’s attorney hailed Plowman’s decision as a victory.

‘All that Scott Smith and his family have ever asked for is that the Loudoun County school system protect their daughter and treat them fairly; it has not,’ Bill Stanley, the attorney for Virginia dad, said in a press release Monday.

‘The Court’s Order today has corrected, in some measure, the injustice created by Ms. Biberaj’s bias against Mr. Smith, and the Court has restored his hope for a fair trial on the remaining charge against him in his quest to protect his beloved daughter,’ Stanley added.

‘We are very grateful for the Court’s ruling.’

In his own statement, Smith also touted the news, reiterating claims that the prosecutor had sought to make an example of the irate father for her own political agenda.

‘A fair system of criminal justice that is void of both bias and political agendas is the cornerstone of a free society,’ Smith wrote.

Biberaj has previously faced scrutiny for her handling of a case involving a father who accused a 15-year-old 'boy in a skirt' of raping his daughter in high school

‘From the beginning, Ms. Biberaj has sought to make an example of me for simply standing up to defend my daughter at the now infamous Loudoun County School Board meeting.’

He went on: ‘Buta Biberaj has demonstrated a bias against me throughout the court proceedings, and she has continued to fan the flames of those who would label parents like me who stand in protection of their kids against dangerous school policies as being ‘domestic terrorists.’

‘Nothing could be further from the truth.’

Smith was pictured being arrested and dragged out of a heated meeting school board meeting in May with with his torso exposed after he protested the school board’s policies on its gender neutral bathrooms – a policy officials inexplicably fell back on while at first denying that a rape had taken place.

Weeks earlier, Smith had trying to tell that same room that his daughter had been raped by the boy in the girls’ bathroom at Stone Bridge High School only weeks earlier.

The boy was then moved to Broad Run High School with the support of Biberaj, where he is said to have molested another student.

The underage attacker is currently in juvenile detention until his next court appearance.

Biberaj would then later push to have Smith jailed for his outburst on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, while defending her decision to move the 15-year-old student to another school.

Smith was then given a suspended sentenced of 10 days in jail, contingent on a year of good behavior, while the student was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy.

The teen was then fitted with an ankle monitor and transferred to another school – where he was later accused of sexual assault against another female student.

The specifics of that incident have yet to come to light.

In a court order Tuesday, Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman said that while he did not find 'sufficient grounds' to determine a 'direct conflict' that would grant the dismissal, he found Smith's argument 'persuasive' and 'sufficiently grounded'

Plowman added that Biberaj put the father's 'due process rights' in jeopardy with her handling of the case

Still, Biberaj defended the decision to move the student to a different school, stressing the choice was made based on the information at the time and the view that it was unlikely the teen would re-offend.

‘We believed based on the facts that he had no history of having done this prior to this offense that was alleged,’ Biberaj inexplicably said at the time.

‘I would ask this: for people to be patient because as we know what sometimes is reported initially is not then what the end result of all the facts are,’ Biberaj told Fox 5. The prosecutor would never comment on what those additional facts were.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to judicial officials in June saying the court 'has rightfully lost confidence' in Biberaj and her office

Eventually, though, the 15-year-old boy was found guilty of the assault on October 25, when a judge ‘substantiated’ charges of forcible sodomy and forcible fellatio, the juvenile equivalent of a conviction.

However, that was not the end of Biberaj’s problems.

Now in the public eye for her hesitance to prosecute the child – whose nationality has not been revealed publicly – Biberaj soon faced backlash for how she ran her office, with one former prosecutor saying employees were ‘pushed to bond people out in domestic violence cases.’

Earlier in the year, the chair of the Loudon County Board of Supervisors also voiced outrage with Biberaj, after FOX 5 reported she hired a convicted sex offender as a paralegal.

Then, in June, Plowman elected to remove the woke prosecutor from a burglary case surrounding 19-year-old Kevin Enrique Valle, after he said she downplayed the repeat offender’s criminal history.

Valle was accused of engaging in a ‘possible 12 burglary crime spree spanning four counties over 10 days,’ and charged with three misdemeanors for destruction of property and false identification, as well as two felony burglary counts.

Plowman argued that an attorney for the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office downplayed Kevin Enrique Valle's criminal history to offer him a plea deal in a serial burglary case

However, instead of prosecuting the teen to the fullest extent of the law, an attorney from Biberaj’s office, Michele Burton, sparked outrage after offered Valle a six-month plea deal by downplaying his previous criminal history and not including other burglary charges lodged against him.

In response, Plowman asserted that the plea deal wrongfully stated that the crimes all occurred within a matter of hours last year – rather than 10 days.

Plowman also pointed out that Valle has previously pleaded guilty to three other felonies, had other pending criminal charges as well as a juvenile record.

Court records obtained by DailyMail.com show Valle had more than 40 cases against him in various counties throughout Virginia, including for grand larceny, burglary, and for carrying a concealed weapon – a record conveniently overlooked by Biberaj’s office.

‘Biberaj and the Loudon County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is hereby REMOVED AND DISQUALIFIED from further prosecution as counsel of record in this matter,’ he wrote at the time.

Following that order, the state’s Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to the chief judge saying the court ‘has rightfully lost confidence’ in Biberaj and her office.

He wrote that his team was ready to assist and even prosecute the case ‘considering this unprecedented development,’ Fox News reported at the time.

Still, Biberaj insisted that her office was acting properly, and even filed petitions to the State Supreme Court asking for the order to be annulled and preventing the court from removing the office from the case. Those petitions proved unsuccessful.

In the case of this most recent decision, Biberaj again questioned Plowman’s reasoning behind nixing her from Smith’s still pending assault appeal, saying she was surprised by the ruling.

‘I’m surprised by the court’s decision, since I was never given the opportunity to come back and have conversations about the disorderly conduct,’ Biberaj told WTOP.

She remains adamant that she had no bias against Smith, and that the case could have been resolved months ago if the father had ‘accepted responsibility.’

The remaining disorderly conduct charge Smith is facing will be addressed in an upcoming trial.

The Loudoun County teenager known as the ‘boy in a skirt’ who raped his classmate, meanwhile, was spared jail earlier this year, after his victim’s family mercifully asked a judge to send him to a residential treatment center and not prison.

What’s more, the teen reportedly is not transgender, and used the skirt as a means to get entry to the gender-neutral bathroom.

Smith, meanwhile, wrote Tuesday of the decision to drop Biberaj: ‘I am pleased by the Court’s fair and just ruling, and I look forward to proving my innocence for my actions at the June 22, 2021 Loudoun County School Board meeting at the upcoming criminal trial.’