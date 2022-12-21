Judge rejects Trump bid to shield trust records from NY AG

By Kara Scannel | CNN

A federal judge in Florida said on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to prevent the New York Attorney General’s office from seeking material from his private trust.

Judge Donald Middlebrooks ruled that the Attorney General’s office “advises four reasons – all of which are probably correct – why Plaintiff has no substantial chance of success on the merits.”

Among them, the judge said it’s not clear that Florida’s trust laws were “designed to reach state officials lawfully enforcing allegations of fraud.”

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed documents related to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, in which Trump held his businesses when he became president in 2017. In August, lawyers from James’ office emailed Trump’s lawyers requesting certain confidential documents she had sought through a subpoena. The following month, James sued Trump, his three oldest children, and the Trump Organization for a decade of fraud.

Trump has denied any allegations.

Trump last month sued James in Florida to try and block her access to the trust data. Trump claimed that the trust is protected by privacy rights in the Florida constitution and that James is trying to control, access and publicly disclose the terms of the trust.

In denying the motion for a preliminary injunction, the judge found Trump’s claims that he would be harmed by handing over files to the attorney general’s office to be “typically speculative” as the state’s email exchanges with Trump’s lawyers that it would receive documents with redactions of estate planning sections.