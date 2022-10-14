Judge grills Alabama officials over lethal injection process

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection procedures — including how much needle sticks are too much — after problems accessing a vein in the state’s latest two planned executions.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. asked the questions during a court hearing in a lawsuit filed by: Kenneth Eugene Smith, who wants to block his impending execution on November 17. His lawyers have pointed to problems with recent lethal injections. Alabama canceled a lethal injection last month after they struggled to access the veins of the 159-pound inmate, and advocacy groups have claimed a July execution, carried out after a long delay, was failed.

Huffaker asked a state attorney at what point the search for a vein is affected by the constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

“It’s 10 stitches? Is it 11? Is it 100? Is it an hour? …What is it?” asked Huffeler. He also asked when the state will make a decision to abort lethal injection if there are problems getting a vein connection.

Robert Anderson, of the Alabama Attorney General’s office, said the state prison commissioner and the warden are responsible for deciding when an execution should be called off.

Huffaker also asked the state prison commissioner to clarify when the state will be ready for use nitrogen hypoxia, a method of execution that the state authorized but never used. Huffaker said the state had told him several things at various times, including once suggesting it could be ready for last month’s execution — a suggestion that turned out not to be true.

“It’s being developed, but we don’t have a protocol at the moment,” Alabama corrections commissioner John Hamm told the judge.

Anderson added that Alabama is trying to develop the country’s first procedures for nitrogen hypoxia execution, so it’s a complicated undertaking and difficult to estimate with a precise time.

Smith, 57, will be executed by lethal injection at the Holman Correctional Facility on Nov. 17 after he was convicted of the 1988 murder of hit man Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, a 45-year-old grandmother and the wife of a pastor.

Smith’s attorney, Robert Grass, said Alabama’s lethal injection procedure creates an unbearable “risk of cruel and unusual punishment.” He also said the state has kept much of the process secret, including the identities and qualifications of the people connecting the IV line to the prisoner. Grass tries to obtain records of recent executions and interview members of the execution team.

Alabama asks the judge to dismiss Smith’s lawsuit, arguing that courts have long upheld lethal injection’s constitutionality.

Alabama last month got the lethal injection of Alan Miller after he couldn’t access his veins. The state was faced with a midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Miller said in a lawsuit that prison staff stabbed him with needles for more than an hour while trying to find a vein. Miller’s lawyers are resisting the state’s efforts to find a new execution date for him.

The Execution of Joe Nathan James Jr. was carried out in July three hours after the US Supreme Court said the state could proceed. The state acknowledged that setting up the intravenous line took longer than expected. Reprieve US Forensic Justice Initiative, a human rights group that opposes the death penalty, however, has maintained that the execution failed.

Witnesses to a private autopsy said James’ body showed evidence that officials had attempted a “cutdown,” a procedure in which the skin is opened to visually search for a vein. They also speculated that he may have been given a sedative injection. The state said a “cut-down” is not part of their protocol and James was not sedated.

Hamm, who spoke under oath during Thursday’s hearing, told the judge that during Smith’s execution the state will not use a “cut-down” procedure and not give any type of narcotic injection.

____

This story has been corrected to show that the hearing was Thursday, not Wednesday.

