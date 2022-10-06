Judge fines Lebanese bank heist figure, issues travel ban

BEIRUT (AP) – A Lebanese judge on Thursday fined and imposed a six-month travel ban on a woman who stormed her bank with a fake gun and took her savings to pay for her sister’s cancer treatment.

Lebanon’s cramped banks have imposed strict limits on foreign currency withdrawals since 2019, trapping the savings of millions. About three quarters of the population has fallen into poverty while the economy of the small Mediterranean country continues to run. The Lebanese pound has lost 90% of its value against the dollar.

Sali Hafez Last month, activists from the Depositors’ Outcry protest group broke into a BLOM Bank branch in Beirut and stormed into the manager’s office. They forced bank employees to hand over $12,000 and the equivalent of about $1,000 in Lebanese pounds.

Hafez was widely celebrated as a hero and went into hiding for weeks.

Her lawyer, Ali Abbas, told The Associated Press that Hafez turned himself in on Wednesday night and that the bank had filed suit. Another sister involved in the robbery was with Sali.

“The judge decided to let them go on bail of £1 million each and a six-month travel ban,” Abbas said in a telephone interview from the Palace of Justice.

One million Lebanese pounds was once worth more than $666, but has since been devalued to $25.

After the incident last month, the depositors had… sworn to support more bank robberies, and about a dozen similar incidents have occurred since then.

On Wednesday, Lebanese lawmaker Cynthia Zarazir held a sit-in at her bank branch with an attorney demanding $8,500 to cover surgery costs.

These developments have rocked the Lebanese banks, who say they have been unfairly targeted by the small Mediterranean country’s fiscal crisis. The Banking Association in Lebanon has been temporarily closed for a week before partially reopening last week amid security concerns.

Lebanon has been more than two years struggling to implement a series of reforms agree with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout program and return the battered economy to viability.

