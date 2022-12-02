Home Judge finds that Karl Howard didn’t intend to kill a woman he hit with a sword.
Categories: News

Judge finds that Karl Howard didn’t intend to kill a woman he hit with a sword.

A Sydney estate agent who attacked a woman with a samurai sword after being awake for seven days with a cocaine and alcohol abuse had no intention of killing her or seriously harming her, a judge has ruled.

Karl Howard, 46, was on trial in NSW District Court after punching a woman in the face and sword-slapping a second woman at his Annandale home in the early hours of February 8, 2021.

Karl Howard leaves court with his lawyer John Sutton.Credit:Flavio Brancalone

He did not deny injuring the women, and pleaded guilty at the beginning of the judge-only trial to assault causing actual bodily harm and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the more serious charges of grievous bodily harm with intent to kill and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, both related to the sword attack.

Related Post
  1. EU Tax Ruling on Fiat-Chrysler Is Rejected by Court

    WorldEuropeCourts have previously dismissed rulings against Apple, Amazon and Starbucks, but a global corporate tax…

  2. Terror charges against Neil Prakash, Islamic State terrorist, arrives in Australia

    Islamic state terrorist who planned attacks on Sydney and Melbourne lands in Australia and faces…

  3. Archeologists discover array of Aztec artefacts under Mexico City

    An extensive cache of Aztec ritual offerings found beneath downtown Mexico City, opposite the steps…

Charles Howard.

Howard’s attorney argued that his client’s drug use caused a transient psychotic state that left him unable to form the intent necessary for the two more serious charges.

On Friday, Judge Antony Townsden agreed and found Howard not guilty on the two charges.

He said he accepted evidence from forensic psychiatrist Dr. Olav Nielssen, who had written in a report that Howard’s ability to form such an intention had been compromised.

Townsden accepted that there was an inference that Howard had specific intent to kill, as he had laughed and hopped around the property telling the women, “one of you must die”.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: findsHowardintendJudgeKarlmurderstruckswordwoman
11 hours ago

Recent Posts

Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

3 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

11 mins ago

John Lewis and Abrdn team up to build 1,000 homes

John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…

11 mins ago

Google discusses the difficulties of creating a 24-hour time picker

The Material Design team has an interesting blog post into what it calls the “24-hour…

15 mins ago

The law has now passed the first major tranche of workplace reforms. Here’s how things are changing

The federal government is heralding its industrial relations reforms as a Christmas present for the…

16 mins ago

The three jewels that will help us live more harmoniously

What does a rewarding life look like to you? How about this … imagine you’ve…

16 mins ago