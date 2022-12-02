Judge finds that Karl Howard didn’t intend to kill a woman he hit with a sword.

A Sydney estate agent who attacked a woman with a samurai sword after being awake for seven days with a cocaine and alcohol abuse had no intention of killing her or seriously harming her, a judge has ruled.
Karl Howard, 46, was on trial in NSW District Court after punching a woman in the face and sword-slapping a second woman at his Annandale home in the early hours of February 8, 2021.
He did not deny injuring the women, and pleaded guilty at the beginning of the judge-only trial to assault causing actual bodily harm and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm.
However, he pleaded not guilty to the more serious charges of grievous bodily harm with intent to kill and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, both related to the sword attack.
Howard’s attorney argued that his client’s drug use caused a transient psychotic state that left him unable to form the intent necessary for the two more serious charges.
On Friday, Judge Antony Townsden agreed and found Howard not guilty on the two charges.
He said he accepted evidence from forensic psychiatrist Dr. Olav Nielssen, who had written in a report that Howard’s ability to form such an intention had been compromised.
Townsden accepted that there was an inference that Howard had specific intent to kill, as he had laughed and hopped around the property telling the women, “one of you must die”.
