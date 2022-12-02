Judge finds that Karl Howard didn’t intend to kill a woman he hit with a sword.

A Sydney estate agent who attacked a woman with a samurai sword after being awake for seven days with a cocaine and alcohol abuse had no intention of killing her or seriously harming her, a judge has ruled.

Karl Howard, 46, was on trial in NSW District Court after punching a woman in the face and sword-slapping a second woman at his Annandale home in the early hours of February 8, 2021.

He did not deny injuring the women, and pleaded guilty at the beginning of the judge-only trial to assault causing actual bodily harm and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the more serious charges of grievous bodily harm with intent to kill and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, both related to the sword attack.