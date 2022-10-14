Judge extends Cleveland police reform deal for 2 more years

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Police Department will remain under the supervision of a federal monitor for at least two more years.

U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver ruled on Thursday expand the authorization decree under which the city falls since 2015, rejecting Cleveland’s attempt to end it. Citing the independent monitoring team’s latest semi-annual report and other information, Oliver said it was clear the city has made significant progress but “has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance”.

The city and the US Department of Justice reached a reform deal in late 2014 after a Justice Department investigation found Cleveland police officers engaged in a pattern or practice of using excessive force and violating civil rights. from people.

When the judge rules that the city is fully compliant with the consent decree, it will initiate a two-year probationary period, meaning the consent decree will remain in effect to some extent until at least 2026.

The latest semi-annual report, released last month, found that police continue to struggle to hold officers accountable and meet the standards set out in the consent decree. It discovered “key and critical areas” where the department still isn’t compliant, including accountability, community relations and staffing.

