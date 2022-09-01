Judge does NOT issue ruling on Trump’s bid to have a special master review documents

A federal judge in Florida is blocking lawyers’ request to former President Donald Trump to confiscate special materials for master reviews in Mar-a-Lago, saying she will issue a written warrant on the matter.

She announced how she would move forward after urging administration lawyers as to why she would not grant Trump’s request to have a third party review the documents — even though the DOJ said it would delay the investigation.

The judge too indicated she would disclose a more detailed inventory of what was seized during the FBI search, after Trump’s lawyers sought additional information.

Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon announced how she would resolve the case after Justice Department attorneys faced off against Trump’s reconstituted legal team on Thursday amid a bitter legal battle following the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago.

The in-person hearing came after a week of dueling papers, and came after Trump attorney Jim Trusty compared government documents found in the president’s club to an “overdue library book.”

Jim Trusty (L) and Lindsey Halligan (R), part of former US President Donald Trump’s legal team, arrive at the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 1, 2022. Trump’s team seeks a special master to review documents seized by the FBI

In the courtroom, the judge did not to appear to move away from its initial stance in support of assigning some sort of review team, as requested by Trump.

Justice Department lawyers tore that motion to pieces, but argued that if she lets it go through, the judge should at the very least set parameters that would limit the special captain’s authority.

They also sought to limit the review to cases involving attorney and client privilege, not Trump’s claims of executive privilege. The government argues that the privilege belongs to the US government – ​​which wants access to the documents.

“This is an unprecedented situation. We need to lower the temperature,” Trump attorney Chris Kise told the judge. “We need to take a deep breath.”

The Justice Department this week filed a blistering 36-page document in response to Trump’s own insistence on a “special master” to sort through the wealth of information seized by FBI agents from the president’s home in his private club in Florida.

The lawyers took the opportunity to reveal even more damaging information about the search, which provided Trump and even some of his lawyers with new levels of legal exposure.

That filing revealed that the government found more than 100 classified documents, including in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago and in a desk in Trump’s “45 office” at the club.

In court, DOJ attorney Jay Bratt, who visited Mar-a-Lago in June amid the standoff over materials, said the privilege rests with the government.

“He is no longer president. He’s illegally in possession of them,” Bratt said.

Materials were even found in a desk there. It all came after Trump’s lawyers signed a document stating that a “diligent search” had been conducted.

Trump’s team responded with their own request Wednesday night against what they called an “unprecedented, unnecessary and legally unsupported raid on a president’s home.”

Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon chaired the hearing after her previous ‘preliminary’ decision

But in part they acknowledged that Trump possessed the documents in question, and in another they agreed that a special master should have Top Secret/SCI security clearance – essentially indicating that some of the material is highly classified.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a candidate for Trump confirmed by the Senate in 2020, announced her “preliminary” decision to grant the Trump team’s request for a special master on Saturday.

The neutral would go through documents seized by the FBI in search of privileged material. DOJ says a review of attorney and client privilege materials has been completed and there is no precedent for anyone to search for potential executive privilege materials.

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump gather outside the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 1, 2022.

Lawyers for former President Trump were back in court on Thursday

The Justice Department released a blistering legal filing Tuesday evening that included a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago’s home. On the right is a framed cover of Time magazine. After first suggesting that information was planted, Trump and his allies said the image was arranged to make him look like a slob

Former President Donald Trump has hired Chris Kise, a former Florida attorney general, to join his legal team

“If left unchecked, the DOJ will selectively challenge, leak, and publish selective aspects of their investigation without resorting to Movant but to somehow rely on the self-control of currently unsupervised investigators,” the lawyers for the company wrote. Trump as they pushed for the special master.

Trump hired Chris Kise, a former Florida attorney general, to join his legal team after it was reported that attorney Christina Bobb had been identified by the New York Times as signing a document on the “diligent search.”

“Based on the information provided to me, I am authorized to certify on behalf of Donald J. Trump’s office that: a. The boxes moved from the White House to Florida have been searched carefully,” he said the explanation.

Bobb was not in court on Thursday.

Trump attorneys Jim Trusty and Lindsey Halligan were seen entering the courthouse.

After first suggesting that information seized by the administration had been planted, Trump and his allies said the image the DOJ published in the latest filing was prepared to make him look like a slob carrying national security information. mishandled.

“A lot of people think that when you walk into my office, I have confidential documents or whatever it may be – all released – but I had confidential documents scattered all over my floor. Like a slob,” Trump said on Thursday morning the John Fredericks Radio Show. “Like I’m reading these documents all day, otherwise someone else would be.”

Notably, Trump did not deny possession of the material in that statement.