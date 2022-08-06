Judge BANS release of ‘graphic’ Naomi Judd suicide photos as it would cause family ‘pain’

A judge has sealed the release of Naomi Judd’s “graphic” suicide photos after her daughters Ashley, Wynonna and husband Larry Strickland said making the sheriff’s details available would cause them “pain.”

The country superstar died in April 2022 at the age of 76 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound — and now her family has filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tennessee, to keep investigation records of her death closed.

This follows revelations that Ashley, 54, and Wynonna, 58 – the other half of the singing duo The Judds – were not included in their mother’s will after she passed away earlier this year.

The temporary injunction to ban the disclosure of “graphic” records, including photos, videos and written documents, was granted on Tuesday.

According to documents seen by Fox newsthe records “contain photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, and written reports.”

Naomi Judd pictured with her daughter Wynonna backstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, just days before Naomi’s tragic suicide. A judge has now issued a temporary injunction on releasing the investigative documents into her death, some of which are said to be ‘graphic’

Larry Strickland, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd speak onstage after Naomi’s “A River Of Time” celebration at the Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The family has now requested that the photos and documents surrounding their mother’s suicide be kept off the public record

This was one of Naomi Judd’s last public appearances before her death. She is pictured waving to crowds at the CMT Music Awards on April 11, 2022

But some of these documents collected in the investigation into her death “contain Ms Judd depicted in a graphic manner.”

The warrant said that if details of the country singer’s death were made public, her family would suffer “irreparable harm in the form of emotional distress, pain and mental anguish.”

It noted that the “whole family” would feel pain for “years to come” if the information were made public.

The warrant will be discussed during a witness hearing on September 12.

Two weeks before her shocking death, Naomi took the stage with Wynonna in a surprise reunion at the Country Music Awards in April 2022.

They sang a powerful reconciliation song written by Naomi – ‘Love Can Build A Bridge’ in what was her last public performance before her suicide.

The Judds were the most successful country singers of the 1980s, winning five Grammys, nine CMAs and selling 20 million records.

This comes after details of Naomi’s will came to light recently – when the country mate named her husband Larry as executor of her $25 million fortune.

And according to sources, it caused discontent among the family.

Older daughter Wynonna, 58, plans to challenge her mother’s will, which made no provision for her or her half-sister Ashley, 54.

Wynonna’s decision to backtrack on her mother’s wishes was driven by a deep-seated sense of injustice and simmering discord that has plagued the family for decades.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, the source revealed that Ashley has sided with Strickland over her mother’s decision.

Older daughter Wynonna, 58, now struggles with her mother’s decision to exclude her from her will and instead bequeath her $25 million fortune to husband Larry Strickland — despite having a successful music career together built up

“Ashley Judd has no problem with her late mother Naomi bequeathing her entire $25 million fortune to her second husband Larry Strickland,” the insider said.

“Ashley was never really about the money. She has a net worth of about $14 million, but leads a relatively simple life.’

In contrast, the source added, “finances are near and dear” to Wynonna, who has long had a difficult relationship with money, spending habits and with her mother whom she called “my beloved enemy.”

In the immediate aftermath of their mother’s death, Ashley and Wynonna supported each other in their loss, and attended her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1, the day after their mother’s suicide.

But the sisters’ united front was reportedly short-lived. The source said: ‘[At first] Ashley and Wynonna really leaned on each other in their grief over Naomi’s death, but you knew it was only a matter of time before their age-old sisterly problems resurfaced.”

Naomi and Wynonna pictured in their heyday. A source close to Wynonna claimed the singer is angry that she was barred from Naomi Judd’s will and “believes she was a major factor behind her mother’s success.” The duo were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame a day after Judd’s death was announced

According to insiders, Wynonna is entitled to a ‘piece of the pie’ as the ‘lead singer’ of The Judds and that she made Naomi a global star from her work as a nurse in Nashville

Naomi had a tumultuous upbringing – and in part she attributed her depression to the sexual abuse she endured at the hands of an uncle when she was only three.

At 22, Naomi was raped and beaten by an ex-boyfriend, a trauma that forced her to flee Los Angeles to rural Kentucky, where she lived with her welfare children while training to become a nurse.

They lived in a house without electricity, telephone, television or indoor plumbing.

Naomi moved to Nashville when she graduated and eventually became a head nurse in an intensive care unit.

There she learned that a patient’s father was in the music industry. She made a tape on which she sang with Wynonna, gave it to him and ‘The Judds’ career in music was launched.

On May 29, a month after her mother’s death, Wynonna wrote an emotional Instagram post in which she spoke of her unbearable grief and fear that she would never be able to “surrender to the truth” of her mother’s way of life. left.

She wrote about “personal healing,” her feeling of being “helpless,” and the few things she knew despite so much desperation and drama.

She said she would continue to fight for her faith, for herself and her family, to keep “showing up and singing.”

And she vowed to “break the cycle” of addiction and dysfunction that haunts the Judd women and, with Grace’s incarceration, threatens to tumble into yet another generation.