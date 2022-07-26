Judge asks for killer who stabbed a student to death to be hanged on LIVE TV in Egypt

An Egyptian court plans to broadcast live the hanging of a murderer who stabbed a student to death when she rejected his marriage proposal.

Mohamed Adel, 21, was found guilty of murdering his classmate Naira Ashraf of Mansoura University when she rejected him, with the court sentenced to death on July 6.

The court has now called for his execution to be broadcast live to prevent similar crimes in the future.

In the letter to Parliament, the court wrote: ‘With the broadcast, even if only part of the start of the procedure, the purpose of deterrence could be achieved, which was not achieved by broadcasting the conviction itself.’

Chilling footage shows Adel attacking Ashraf outside Mansoura University near the Nile Delta on June 20.

According to local media, she was about to take her final exams.

Ashraf died on the spot when angry passers-by grabbed Adel while he was holding the knife and standing over her body, the video shows.

She was stabbed several times, including in her neck and chest, local media reported.

The knifeman had stalked the student and had decided to kill her after she rejected his marriage proposal, the court heard.

Mansoura’s courthouse provisionally approved the death penalty on June 28 and confirmed the sentence a week later.

An appeal blocked the verdict, which was made public on July 24. Now the court has asked the legislator to change the death penalty statute so that the execution can be broadcast live.

“We have 60 days left to challenge Adel’s death sentence,” said Farid El-Deeb, the defendant’s attorney.

El-Deeb, who worked as the chief defense attorney for the late ex-president Hosni Mubarak, is well known in Egypt.

The last time the death penalty was handed down was in 1998, when state television broadcast the executions of three men who murdered a woman and her two children at their home in Cairo.

In Egypt, the execution method for civilian convictions is on hold.