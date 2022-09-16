Judge appoints special master to handle documents from Mar-a-Lago, dismissing DOJ appeal

A Florida judge on Thursday rejected a Justice Department appeal, preventing it from resuming review of classified documents seized by the FBI from Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

Instead, federal judge Aileen Cannon sided with the former president by appointing senior district judge Raymond Dearie as a “special master” to review the documents seized by the FBI.

Trump’s attorneys last month requested that a third party be put in charge of reviewing the documents to remove any documents protected by executive or attorney-client privilege.

Trump is at the center of a legal battle over thousands of government documents found by FBI agents at his home in Mar-a-Lago. Not only would official files be handed over to the national archives upon his departure, but many carried “classified” markings.

Thursday’s ruling could further complicate the investigation, preventing prosecutors from reviewing some documents as they weigh up what action to take against the former president.

The Justice Department said a third-party assessment was not necessary in this case. But when the court ruled it would appoint a “special master,” government attorneys said they would accept Dearie, the former chief justice of the Brooklyn federal court, in the role.

A Florida judge appointed Raymond J. Dearie, the former highest-ranking federal judge in New York’s Eastern District, as “special master” on Thursday to review files seized at Mar-a-Lago

The FBI recovered hundreds of documents last month from Donald Trump’s Florida home

An FBI photo of the declassified search revealed how some documents were clearly marked as classified — but sparked defamation charges against Trump

However, they appealed, requesting that the review of documents resume, arguing that 100 marked “classified” would be exempted from the review.

It argued that if the documents had been classified, it was nonsensical to suggest that the government had no right to see them.

Plaintiff cannot and cannot claim to own or have any ownership interest in classified documents; that he has any right to have those government documents returned to him; or that he can make plausible claims of attorney-client privilege with respect to such documents that would prevent the government from reviewing or using them,” it said in its appeal.

In making her decision, Cannon said it was a matter of dispute whether the files were indeed classified.

Thus, in many respects, the Government’s position presupposes the content, designation and associated interests in materials under its control – but, as evidenced by the parties’ competing filings, there are disputes over proper designation of the seized materials, the legal implications arising from those designations, and the intersecting bodies of law permeating those designations,” she wrote.

As a result, she went ahead with the appointment of Dearie, who has considerable experience handling sensitive intelligence.

He was the chief prosecutor in Brooklyn, New York, before being appointed to the federal bench by Ronald Reagan in 1986.

His file contained high-profile terrorism cases, including some from abroad.

He was also a member of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which authorizes the Justice Department to conduct wiretapping investigations into suspected foreign agents.

Trump has repeatedly claimed to be the victim of a witch hunt and released the documents when he took them home. But he still hasn’t explained why he wanted to get official documents from the White House

Trump, for his part, has denied all wrongdoing and insists he is the victim of a political conspiracy to knock him out of the 2024 election.

He told radio host Hugh Hewitt that the Justice Department had no justification for his actions.

“There’s no reason they could be, except if they’re just sick and insane, which is always possible, because I’ve done absolutely – you see the legal papers – absolutely nothing wrong,” he said.

Hewitt asked Trump if he could have taken the papers accidentally or on purpose.

“Remember this – everything was released, number one,” Trump responded.

However, legal experts doubt Trump did.

And not even his own legal team has advanced that argument in court documents.

When they handed a series of documents to the administration in June, Trump’s lawyers did not even mention that they had been released.

“In producing the documents, neither FPOTUS COUNSEL 1 nor INDIVIDUAL 2 claimed that FPOTUS released the documents,” reads a court file referring to the former president of the United States.