Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was named captain of the New York Yankees on Wednesday, becoming the first team captain since Derek Jeter retired at the end of the 2014 season.

Judge, the reigning American League MVP, agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract to stay in pinstripes.

“This is an incredible honor that I don’t take lightly,” Judge said at a press conference at Yankee Stadium, as Jeter sat a few seats away.

As Judge pursued Roger Maris’ American League home run record and set a new record with 62, some teammates began to publicly lobby for him to become captain, including first baseman Anthony Rizzo and pitcher Nestor Cortes.

New York had six previous captains in the Steinbrenner family era: Thurman Munson (1976-79), Graig Nettles (1982-84), Willie Randolph (1986-88), Ron Guidry (1986-89), Don Mattingly (1991 -95). ) and Jeter (2003-14). Randolph was in the audience on Wednesday.

“He’s a great Yankee both on and off the field. Leadership off the charts,” said owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Judge sat on a podium at Yankee Stadium between his wife Samantha and Steinbrenner. They were flanked by Jeter; Judge’s agent, Page Odle; Yankees president Randy Levine; general manager Brian Cashman; manager Aaron Boone and chief operating officer Lonn Trost.

Judge homered in his first big league at bat for the Yankees in 2016, and the six-foot-tall outfielder has become a larger-than-life figure in the Bronx. He was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and helped New York reach the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.

He was a four-time All-Star, batted .311 this year and took the lead in the Major League tie with 131 RBIs.

Owner George Steinbrenner decided to make Jeter captain in June 2003, after the team announced the decision at a press conference in Cincinnati when the Yankees were in town to play the Reds. Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner of the Yankees in November 2008.

Previous Yankees captains include Clark Griffith (1903-05), Kid Elberfeld (1906-08), Willie Keeler (1909), Hal Chase (1910-11), Frank Chance (1913 to mid-season), Rollie Zelder (mid-season 1913 to end), Roger Peckinpaugh (1914–1921), Babe Ruth (1922), and Lou Gehrig (1935–39).

___

