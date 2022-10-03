Judge acquits Legion priests in abuse-linked extortion case

ROME (AP) – A judge in Milan on Monday acquitted five members of the religious order of the Legion of Christ and their lawyers of attempted racketeering in a case in which they were accused of offering to murder the family of a sexual abuse victim. pay to lie to prosecutors.

Four of the five were also acquitted of obstruction of justice because the statute of limitations had expired, while a fifth was acquitted outright, Daniela Cultrera, the lawyer for the victim’s family, said.

The investigation came as a result of a case in which Italy’s highest court last year upheld the conviction and 6 1/2 years in prison for Vladimir Resendiz, a retired priest from the Legion, for sexually abusing boys in the Legion’s youth seminary in North-Italy.

That case was sparked in 2013 when one of Resendiz’s victims confided in his therapist about the abuse he had suffered while in high school in seminary. The therapist informed law enforcement, who opened the probe.

Prosecutors alleged the Legion hierarchy in Italy and their lawyers offered the victim’s family 15,000 euros in exchange for a settlement agreement in which the son ruled out being abused by Resendiz and couldn’t remember anything anyway. It said that if the family members were ever called to testify, they would make the same statements and deny the abuse they had already reported to prosecutors.

The family refused to sign and reported the offer to the police.

At the time the offers were made, the Legion was emerging from years of Vatican-imposed reforms following revelations that the founder of the Mexico-based order was a religious con man who sexually abused his seminarians and built a secretive, cult-like order to protect himself. to hide. his crimes.

