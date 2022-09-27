Jude Law’s son Rafferty, 25, reveals he feels defined by his famous family

Star: Model and actor Rafferty is Jude .’s eldest child

Rafferty Law – 24 years old

Rafferty is Jude’s oldest child, born on October 6, 1996 from his marriage to Sadie Frost, which ended in 2003 after six years.

He is best known for his work as a model, posing for designers such as Dolce & Gabanna and Timberland.

He also plans to follow in his father’s footsteps by starring in a remake of Charles Dickens’ Oliver!, titled Twist as the titular hero.

Rafferty dated singer Rita Ora for three months after they met while filming Twist in 2019, but broke up in February 2020 after they were “driven apart.”

In October, it was also reported that he was pictured kissing Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend Hana Cross.

Glamorous: Iris is Jude’s eldest daughter from his first marriage to Sadie Frost

Iris Law – Age 20

Iris is Jude’s oldest daughter, born on October 25, 2000 during his first marriage to Sadie.

In addition to a huge Instagram following, she has also built a career as a model, posing for brands like Miu Miu and Burberry.

She has been dating Jyrrel Roberts since 2018 and the pair have been spotted at numerous events together.

Iris has previously credited her famous parents for giving them a normal childhood despite their A-list status.

She told ES Magazine, “My father was very young. He had all his children [with Frost] by 30. Mommy too. She also had a baby face. I can never say [her age] in pictures I say, “What, did you have three kids at that age?” She looks 17.”

Teen: Actor Rudy is Jude’s youngest child from his first marriage to Sadie

Rudy Law – 19 years old

Rudy is Jude’s youngest child from his first marriage to Sadie, born September 10, 2002.

He followed in his father’s footsteps by choosing to become an actor and starred in the short film Dotty in 2013.

Rudy celebrated his 18th birthday in September with a family celebration, along with his father Jude, mother Sadie and siblings Iris and Rafferty.

Sophia – 11 years old

Jude’s fourth child Sophia came from a brief relationship with model Samantha Burke in 2008 and she was born in September 2009.

His daughter is believed to have been conceived when he and Samantha met at a New York nightclub while he was filming Sherlock Holmes.

Jude was first pictured with his daughter when she was just five months old, with Samantha previously claiming he had refused to meet her.

The actor previously refused to reveal the identity of Sophia’s mother and reportedly called for a DNA test to make sure the child was his.

Ada – Five years old

Ada was Jude’s fifth child from his relationship with singer Catherine Harding, also known by her stage name Cat Cavelli, and she was born in March 2015.

Cat was 23 when she dated Jude, then 41, who was filming on location in the Czech Republic as he grew close to the aspiring musician.

The actor was previously praised by Cat for being a hands-on dad months after Ada’s arrival.

She said the mirror: ‘She looks a lot like Jude, she doesn’t look like me. Jude is really funny and sweet. I remember he came by last week and had to change her on the park bench. He cleaned her completely.

“He’s a good father and she sees her siblings. He always takes her outside.’

Sweet: Earlier this year, Jude welcomed his first child with second wife Phillipa Coan, and his sixth overall

Judas’ sixth child

Earlier this year, Jude welcomed his first child with second wife Phillipa Coan, and his sixth child overall.

The actor has yet to reveal the name or gender of his new baby, but has been seen with the toddler.

Jude confirmed he welcomed his sixth child in September and told Jimmy Fallon: “When asked what he’s been doing in quarantine, Jude said, ‘I’ve been gardening. Oh! And on top of that I had a baby. There you go.’