Jude Law leads celebrity tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022

Jude Law said he pondered the Queen’s death as he went through “a process of mourning” and “rediscovery” as he led a number of stars paying tribute to the late monarch at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California on Sunday.

The country’s longest-reigning royal queen, Queen Elizabeth II, died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Speaking honestly after the Queen’s death this weekend, actor Jude, 49, said: “Can’t say I was shocked, I was just more reflective, I guess, of someone one has grown up with and whose parents grew up with.” .

“She’s a big part of my country’s sense of identity and so in a way we’re going through a process of mourning now, but also a process of rediscovery.”

About the new head of state, King Charles III, Jude added: ‘The future of the throne will be reinvented by the new sovereign. He will make it his own.’

Jude was joined at the event by American actress Amy Adams, 48, who said: ‘I just worked in England and we were there for the anniversary and it was amazing to see how much love England has for her and the UK. And I know they’re going through a transition of grief, so I wish them the best.”

Meanwhile, co-actress Maya Rudolph, 50, said: “I love that country and I’m so honored to have lived in a time of an incredible monarch and I sympathize with the country of England.”

Meanwhile, Charlie’s Angels star Lucy Liu, 53, said she was heartbroken by the news of the Queen’s death, saying the monarch was “ambitious” to put the UK before her own family at times.

She said, ‘It’s so heartbreaking. I mean, she got this position at a very young age and she stepped on the record and she really created this iconic role.

“She also put her family first, but she put her country before that, and I think that’s an important choice she made. It’s very ambitious.’

Star Wars actor Warwick Davis, 52, said: “I will say I was very, very sad to hear that she passed away.

“I am a royalist, I respect the monarchy and I love that the UK has a monarchy.

“I would have loved to meet Her Majesty but sadly didn’t get the chance, but I’ve been to royal events at Buckingham Palace in the past which was very beautiful.

“So I think it’s a nice tradition and I think she’s someone who sacrificed her life, really, for us and to make the world a better place in general.”

A number of celebrities paid heartfelt tribute to the beloved monarch after her death this week.

Sir Elton John led an outpouring of tribute to the Queen after her death on Thursday.

The 75-year-old singer – who famously sang at Princess Diana’s funeral and performed a reworked version of his song Candle In The Wind – took to his Instagram account to mourn the passing of the British monarch at the age of 96.

The musician wrote: ‘Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

She was an inspiring presence to be around and lead the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of my life from childhood to this day and I will miss her very much.”

Stephen Fry joined the flood of famous faces paying tribute to Her Majesty by saying he was in tears at the news that Britain’s longest serving monarch had died at her home in Balmoral.

The 65-year-old comedian and actor posted on Twitter: ‘Oh dear. Oh my. Oh heaven. Bless my soul. Oh sir. damn. I don’t know why I’m sobbing. Stupid actually. Oh dear.’

Former England footballer Gary Lineker, 61, tweeted: ‘What a terribly sad day. Her Majesty the Queen has passed away. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comfort that is always present in the lives of most of us. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.’

Ex-Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, 48, wrote online: ‘Today is a very sad day, not just for our country, but for the whole world.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty the Queen.

“She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.”

Whoopi Goldberg, 66, recalled meeting the Queen and mentioned King Charles III’s succession by saying: “Several years ago I met Queen Elizabeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. When she approached me, I could only thinking of WTH?? I am an American boy from the projects, and I am in the company of the Queen of England. I was impressed. Rest in peace. God protect the king.’

Sharon Osbourne, 69, appeared on TalkTV Thursday night to declare that she had a “very heavy heart” tonight.

She told presenter Piers Morgan: “You and I and millions of people grew up with her, and she’s always been this tower of strength and dignity for our country and it’s heartbreaking. I am heartbroken for our country and I am heartbroken for the family.

“So many people miss the point – they’re a family, a close-knit family. The grandchildren and the children will be absolutely devastated.

“She represented strength. Why would anyone want to come to Britain? Because of our traditions, because of our royal family. Everything that comes with Britain is historic.

“She kept going and that’s what makes Britain different from any other country – our traditions.

“Look what we’ve been up to this year to celebrate her – that was beautiful – nobody does it like the English.”