Jude Bellingham will be struggling England’s shining light at the World Cup in Qatar

The attackers cannot finish, the defenders are prone to error and there is a palpable sense that the Gareth Southgate era has reached its peak.

But with optimism in a worrying deficit less than two months after a World Cup, Jude Bellingham looks set to become England’s shining light in Qatar.

If this week’s Nations League matches against Italy and Germany were an audition to see if he was ready to start a major tournament, the 19-year-old passed with flying colors.

Jude Bellingham was England’s best player in Monday night’s exciting 3-3 draw with Germany

The 19-year-old was man of the match at Wembley and looks set for a World Cup starting spot

The telltale sign came when Southgate gave Bellingham a big hug and congratulation in the ear as the Borussia Dortmund man was plunged into a standing ovation from nearly 79,000 people at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate seemed happy with Bellingham’s contribution as he came out late in the game

It was a moment that said, ‘I was right to trust my instincts to play against you and there will be many more opportunities to come.’

There is a real sense that Southgate’s England tenure will come to an end no matter what happens at the World Cup, so installing Bellingham alongside Declan Rice in midfield could well be the latest evolution of his time at the helm .

Regardless of when the baton passes to the next manager, Bellingham looks set to become a mainstay in England’s midfield over the next decade.

If the phenomenal trajectory of his career – in which he broke through at the age of 16 in Birmingham before becoming an integral figure at Dortmund – continues, he will be a driving force for his country for a while and a figure to build the team around .

There were countless examples against Germany of why Bellingham is so highly regarded.

In the lead up to Luke Shaw’s goal that led to England’s comeback trailing 2-0, Bellingham was boxed in by three German players and the easy option would have been to pass sideways or even backwards.

But he slid past his opponents through the middle of the park, put the ball to Reece James on the right and continued his run into the German penalty area.

Indeed, Bellingham almost made contact with Bukayo Saka’s cross to complete the move he had made before the ball reached Shaw.

Bellingham was fouled by Nico Schlotterbeck and England won a penalty with seven left to play

Harry Kane took home the spot to give England a 3-2 lead – and the game ended in 3-3

He later won the penalty kick that gave Harry Kane a 3-2 lead after a nasty contact to Nico Schlotterbeck’s ankle.

But the fact that Bellingham was in that position, threatening the German penalty area, speaks to the ambition in his game.

His night against Germany included a passing accuracy of 91 percent, three tackles won, three interceptions and ten recoveries of possession. He was England’s man of the match and rightly so.

While Bellingham’s quality has been abundantly clear from his performances at Dortmund over the past two-and-a-half seasons, fate has also played a part in his elevation to a starting spot for England.

Kalvin Phillips withdrew from England’s last squad with the intention of undergoing shoulder surgery and faces a race against time to prove his fitness for the World Cup.

The teenager has been an integral part of Borussia Dortmund’s squad for more than two seasons

Bellingham has been linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man City as interest grows

Another complication for Phillips is that his playing time has been severely limited since he left Leeds United, where he was practically the first name on the team overview, for Manchester City in the summer.

He has only played one minute of Premier League football all season and even if he proves his fitness there is absolutely no guarantee that Pep Guardiola will play him often enough to prove his worth to Southgate.

Phillips and Rice teamed up brilliantly at Euro 2020, shielding the back three excellently and letting the fullbacks advance into the field, but the feeling grew that England were getting too defensive and too conservative.

Phillips is clearly an excellent player, but Bellingham should offer more drive and dynamism. It is the obvious next stage of England’s evolution.

It should play in their favor at the World Cup, where group matches against Iran, Wales and the United States are likely to see them face massive defenses.

Bellingham stretches to get the ball for Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan on Monday

The English man fires a shot during a performance in which he willingly pushed forward

During the Nations League campaign, it proved difficult to separate opponents, so a shift in midfield balance could make all the difference.

Judging by Monday night’s evidence, Rice is also the ideal defender for Bellingham when the youngster wants to rush forward.

Meanwhile, the lavish praise continues to pour in for the teen and from unexpected quarters.

Even the notoriously hard-to-please Roy Keane seems to be a fan, saying last season: ‘We love everything about him. What he does on the pitch, the way he talks about it.

“He plays week in, week out for a top club. Oh what a potential for this kid… it’s scary.”

Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice have formed a very effective midfield partnership

Phillips hasn’t seen much playing time at Manchester City so far and is now injured

More recently, Real Madrid defender David Alaba said: “As far as Bellingham is concerned as a player, I can say that he is one of the greatest midfield talents in the world.

‘And that at a young age! At the age of 19, he leads the team, does not hide and already decides matches with his playing style.”

Sportsmails own Chris Sutton said England should ‘build a team around him’, a sentiment shared on Twitter by former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas, who added: ‘He has that ‘I’m going to do what I want’ kind of attitude that this team need. ‘

If we are to believe the reports, Real Madrid are ready to rival Liverpool and Manchester City for a player who can go for more than £80million in the summer.

Everyone seems to be convinced that this special kid is the real deal. Southgate increasingly is. This year’s World Cup is just the beginning for Bellingham.