Jude Bellingham should SNUB Liverpool for Real Madrid, says Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney has claimed that ‘superstar’ Jude Bellingham should shun Liverpool and instead go to Real Madrid because his game is made for Spanish football.

Writing in his column for The sunthe Birmingham City striker praised the grown 19-year-old, adding that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder “will be England’s next captain in three to four years”.

Bellingham is quickly becoming one of the hottest young talents in world football, proving his credibility as the star in England’s 3-3 draw against Germany on Monday night, where he won the player-of-the-match award. could receive.

Troy Deeney (left) thinks Jude Bellingham (right) should reject Liverpool for Real Madrid

The 19-year-old (pictured) had a standout performance for England on Monday vs Germany

Clubs across the continent are already eyeing a move for the £130 million-rated midfielder, with Liverpool touted as one of the frontrunners to secure the Birmingham City Academy graduate’s signature set.

But while the England international is getting a lot of attention from some ‘huge clubs’, Deeney believes the young star already knows where his next move will take him.

“His family is very methodical,” Deeney wrote. “So they’ll sit down and think about the pros and cons of each move, but Jude will already have made up his mind.

“He doesn’t have the mentality to want to sit down and develop for a few more years, but I don’t see Liverpool as the right choice.

“I understand why he would play there and why it would work, but I just feel Spanish football suits him. If Real Madrid comes in, I don’t see him turning it down.’

Deeney (pictured) believes Bellingham could be England’s next captain in three years’ time

Bellingham’s contract with Dortmund expires in 2025, with several clubs monitoring his availability

Bellingham’s Germany contract expires in June 2025, but clubs across the continent are preparing to take a big step forward for the midfielder, and Chelsea recently joined the race to sign the young star.

Deeney, like Bellingham, is also from Birmingham and expressed pride at the success the Dortmund midfielder has achieved so early in his career, claiming he was the ‘pride of the city’.

Deeney added: “I already think he’s a superstar. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the face of the FIFA game next year and I think he’ll be England captain in three to four years.”

Deeney praised the young midfielder and also expressed admiration for how ‘grounded’ the 19-year-old is and paid tribute to his parents, who also raised another future star in his brother, Jobe, who plays for Birmingham.

After seeing the Dortmund star in the England draw for Germany on Monday, former Watford striker Deeney described Bellingham’s performance as ‘flawless’, claiming he was the motivator pushing his team higher up the field. a great trait of a future England captain.

Bellingham made his senior debut at the age of 16 and it was then clear that he would reach heights others could only dream of.

He left the club for Dortmund in 2020, with Birmingham retiring Bellingham’s jersey number, 22, to inspire other young stars from the city while also paying tribute to his talent.

Since then, he has made 100 appearances for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Champions League, surpassing expectations by scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists, helping Dortmund to win the German Cup last season.