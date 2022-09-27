Jude Bellingham is the future of English football, says Declan Rice

He praised the 19-year-old, who shone for England this week, for his versatility

Declan Rice seizes the opportunity to build a partnership with Jude Bellingham in England’s midfield and insists there is no cap to the 19-year-old’s potential.

This was a battle of many challenges for Gareth Southgate, but the undisputed victory was the progress of Bellingham, whose performances against Italy and Germany are likely to guarantee a starting spot against Iran on November 21.

Rice, the driving force of West Ham, is an enthusiastic talker by nature, but there was a different tone when discussing Bellingham.

Declan Rice has touted England team-mate Jude Bellingham as the future of English football

Rice and Bellingham begin to form a positive partnership in the center of midfield

The Borussia Dortmund man made a deep impression on the squad – many say a sign of his maturity comes from the way he talks to different players rather than those of his own age.

“He’s 19, but he has the body of a 28-year-old – he’s a man!” Rice enthusiastically.

He thinks like a man, plays like a man and shows personality and character. He is the future of English football for the next 15 years if he wants to.

“He’s also a top boy – he really pushes you onto the pitch. We push each other and it is a privilege to play alongside him. I’m only 23!

Bellingham shone for England this international match against both Italy and Germany

“I’ve been around and played so many more games than him, but as a 19-year-old you can just see what he already brings to the team, the energy he has.

“Jude can play as a regular, he can play like an eight, he can play like a number 10. He can play anywhere in midfield and I know he will be crucial for us. Every time I play with Jude, we build that connection.

“Hopefully it continues to bloom. I say to him, “Go bomb and attack and I’ll sit here and defend for you!”

The 19-year-old has almost certainly made his way onto Gareth Southgate’s starting squad

“He’s actually a young man with an old head. All the boys love him.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anyone as good as him before 19. He’s got the whole package.”

Rice finished Germany’s game strong, saying the squad united behind Gareth Southgate.

“I think you see how we fight for him, what we did under him in the last tournament, we feel like we’re building something,” Rice said.