Jude Bellingham is set to captain Borussia Dortmund against FC Koln at JUST 19-years-old

Jude Bellingham will captain Borussia Dortmund today in their Bundesliga clash with FC Koln.

The 19-year-old received the armband from Dortmund boss Edin Terzic after Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, the two usual captains, were both unavailable.

It continues the remarkable progress of the Englishman, who was named the club’s third skipper at the start of the campaign.

Since arriving at Signal Iduna Park from Birmingham City in 2020 for £25million, Bellingham has developed into a crucial player for the German side, having already made 100 appearances for the club.

Bellingham made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 17 and also made the most appearances for an English teenager in the Champions League at 18.

His four goals in elite European competition are also the most goals scored by an English teenager.

He has also racked up 17 caps for England, establishing himself as part of Gareth Southgate’s first-choice midfielder during the previous international spell.

The midfielder has been linked with a slew of top European clubs with a view to a possible departure next summer.

Liverpool has been touted as a favorite for his signature, but Bellingham is said to be of interest to several other clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Dortmund will face Saturday’s clash with third place, with 15 points from seven games.