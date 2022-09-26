Jude Bellingham ‘is Real Madrid’s top target for the summer’ as they focus on young talent 

Jude Bellingham is reportedly Real Madrid’s main target for the 2023 summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football, with 100 caps for Borussia Dortmund and 16 for England.

He was widely hailed as one of England’s few bright spots in their 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday night.

Madrid has changed their approach to recruitment in recent years and has shifted towards a focus on bringing in young tslwents.

This has been demonstrated by signings such as Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

And respected Spanish outlet Marca claims Bellingham is next on the list.

They report that Los Blancos has been monitoring the player since 2019 and contacted the player in 2022, when they were unsure whether Tchouameni would agree to membership.

Bellingham could be available next summer for as little as ‘£83million’ as long as the fee is paid in full’.

According to reports in The sunManchester City and Liverpool are also targeting the midfielder, who could be available for £50million less than the £135million previously expected to be Dortmund’s price, so long as the fee is paid in full in advance.