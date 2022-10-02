Jubiliant Knights NRLW stars return to Newcastle for ‘absolute scenes’

<!–

Newcastle’s NRLW side got a great reception on their homecoming from Sydney on Sunday after winning their grand final against Parramatta Eels.

The Knights swept aside their rivals to take a 32-12 win at Accor Stadium, a remarkable turnaround after taking the wooden spoon in their first season last year.

NRL bad boy Adam Elliott was emotional in the stands after the game, with his girlfriend Millie Boyle playing for the Knights in their triumph.

And the duo were reunited in heartwarming scenes in Newcastle after he welcomed her home with a kiss and a big hug as onlookers chanted ‘Newcastle’.

The 27-year-old will join his girlfriend in Newcastle next season as he is set to sign for the Knights after a season in Canberra with the Raiders.

The pair knew each other before their football careers after growing up near Bega on the south coast of New South Wales and Boyle confirmed last November that they were officially in a relationship.

Elliott is no stranger to controversy and was fined $25,000 — including a $10,000 suspension — by the Bulldogs after nude photos of him surfaced in the media following the 2018 Mad Monday celebrations in Canterbury.

Elliott and teammate Asipeli Fine exposed themselves on a hotel balcony in full view of people doing the BridgeClimb on Sydney Harbor Bridge.

He had to appear in court for intentional and obscene exposure after photos surfaced of Bulldogs players heavily intoxicated and stripping naked after the drunken session.

However, he was subsequently handed a two-year bond for good conduct with no conviction registered at the local court at Downing Center in Sydney.