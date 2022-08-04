Juan Soto thanks the Nationals for the chance to ‘realize his childhood dream’ after being traded

Juan Soto shared a touching message with Nationals fans, insisting he was “honored” to have played for the team after being traded to the San Diego Padres.

The 23-year old superstar and former World Series champion was sent to San Diego by the Washington Nationals along with Josh Bell, the All-Star first baseman.

Soto reportedly rejected a massive 15-year $440 million deal from the Nationals to leave the nation’s capital.

However, the departure was still emotional for the young player as he left the only franchise he has ever played for.

The winner of the 2022 Home Run Derby took to social media to thank the franchise for helping him “achieve his childhood dream.”

In a statement on Twitter, Soto wrote: “Thank you to the Nationals organization for the opportunity to realize a childhood dream. I am forever grateful to my teammates and coaches, as well as the player development and training staff.

“I will always be honored to have been National. The achievement of winning the franchise’s first World Series title in 2019 and playing for such supportive fans over the last five years will never be forgotten.”

He also described his appreciation for his Nationals family, claiming it exceeded his expectations.

He added: “To my Nats fans, I’ve always felt you would hold a special place in my heart since day one, but the appreciation I have for you has exceeded my expectations.

“Thank you for being such a wonderful family to me. With love and gratitude … forever yours, Juan Soto’

In the swan song of his Nationals, Soto homered for Washington on Monday when they went down 7-3 to the New York Mets.

The slugger – one of the game’s brightest young talents – was warmly received by Nationals fans and received a standing ovation in what ended up being his last game for Washington.

Soto has received numerous contract extension proposals with the Nats, the most recent being a reported 15-year deal of $440 million.

Had he signed, he would have become the highest-paid player in baseball, surpassing Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout on a $426.5 million deal.