JSHealth Vitamins CEO Hermione Underwood weds in stunning English countryside ceremony

Hermione Underwood has married in two lavish ceremonies in England and Spain.

The JSHealth Vitamins CEO married her new husband, known only as Anthony, on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old walked down the aisle at a church ceremony in the English countryside before another, less formal event in Deià, Mallorca, Spain two days later.

‘On Wednesday, surrounded by family, we got married in a small church in the English countryside and it was more than I could have ever dreamed of,’ the CEO wrote on Instagram alongside wedding photos.

She added that there were ‘surprises for everyone throughout’, including a ‘petal fall as we left the church’.

Hermione stunned in a Grace Kelly-inspired gown by Australian bridal designer Pallas Couture and Dior heels as she exchanged vows near London.

The bride’s ornate gown included an open back design

The groom chose a classic tuxedo and a top hat

She explained on Instagram: ‘My Grace Kelly inspired vision perfectly brought to life from the other side of the world and without a single personal adjustment, it was still a perfect fit by @pallascouture with custom shoes by @dior’.

Groom Anthony, who looked absolutely delighted on his big day, was dressed in a classic tuxedo matched with a top hat.

The party then headed to Spain, where the couple held a less formal shindig at the Hotel Corazon, which is owned by her husband’s sister.

The couple later changed into matching green striped outfits as they partied with their guests

‘Welcome drinks – start the celebrations with friends in Deia, Mallorca. Ants’ sister @katebellm and her husband @cobracactus opened their incredible @hotelcorazon for our welcome drinks with a ‘food is art’ exhibition and all in the Birds of Paradise theme aka a festival of colour’ Hermione wrote.

There she wore a dress by Sydney designer Leah Da Gloria, while Anthony opted for a mint green suit.

‘For our Spanish wedding my older brother drove me to the ceremony and I got ready with my best friends’ Hermione explained.

Guests mingled around a pool and enjoyed cocktails and a synchronized swim

The couple later changed into matching green striped outfits as they partied with their guests.

The outdoor reception included sweeping views of nearby waterways and included an al fresco dinner.

Guests mingled around a pool and enjoyed cocktails and a large selection of meats, cheeses and snacks.

The outdoor reception included sweeping views of nearby waterways

A picturesque sign was attached to a tree on the way into the room

A beautiful display of snacks was on offer to guests

While the couple were surrounded by friends and family, missing from the event seemed to be Lara Worthington (née Bingle).

The friends starred together in the 2012 reality TV show Being Lara Bingle, where Hermione was touted as Lara’s best friend.

It seems they grew apart after Hermione moved from Australia to the London enclave of Earls Court in 2014.