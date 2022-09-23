JSHealth says it ‘didn’t mean’ to claim its product cures Alzheimer’s

<!–

A vitamin brand popular with Australian celebrities and influencers has released a statement saying its turmeric formula was never intended to cure cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

Sydney-based JSHealth, founded by multi-millionaire Jessica Sepel, was fined $26,640 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for illegal advertising after claiming its supplements could prevent ‘serious health conditions’.

The brand responded to the ruling in an Instagram post on Thursday, in which they ‘clarified’ an earlier blog post which had advertised the supposed benefits of JSHealth’s Turmeric+ formula.

The statement also blamed news media for “misunderstanding the situation”.

“In this blog, we introduced our formula and listed its official indications,” wrote a JSHealth representative.

‘In a separate section we briefly discussed C3 Turmeric Extract, an ingredient in our Turmeric+ formula, citing the research studies behind this isolated ingredient as we found them interesting.

‘It was never our intention to imply that these studies relate to our formula itself, but simply the ingredient C3 extract alone.

“We are passionate about ensuring our formulas adhere to strict guidelines and use only permitted health claims.”

The statement went on to say that JSHealth takes the TGA fine ‘seriously’ and that ‘compliance with regulatory law is a top priority’.

“Our commitment is to always present information and education about products and ingredients with care, accuracy and integrity,” the post continued.

‘Each formulation has been successful because of the integrity and trust behind it. Thank you for your continued support.’

The label was issued with two notices of infringement for unlawful use of restricted and prohibited representations in advertisements for listed complementary medicines.

The company’s advertisements included claims that the product could treat or prevent serious health conditions, including cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

These are restricted and prohibited representations that may not be used in advertising without permission from the TGA, which the company did not have.

Before a company can advertise to Australian consumers a therapeutic product that can treat serious health conditions, it must make an application to the TGA supporting the claims it proposes to make.

Such an application should normally include scientific studies and other documentation to support such a claim.

Advertisers of therapeutic goods are warned that there are financial and reputational consequences for not complying with the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989.