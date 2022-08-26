JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon tells senior managers he wants workers back in the office five days a week

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon has told senior executives he wants ordinary bankers back in the office five days a week, in a dramatic shift from their hybrid work model.

The financial giant is currently building a $70 billion office tower worth 70 floors on New York’s Park Avenue — and Dimon would fear it will stand empty if its staff continues to work from home several days a week.

The investment bank titan has emphasized the company’s learning model – where employees work together and learn from each other in the office environment.

But residual work-from-home and hybrid strategies from the pandemic threaten that model, as other giant US banks like Goldman Sachs have already required staff to be in the office full-time.

According to sources close to the company, the CEO tells seniors to get employees back in their seats for the entire work week — because the lack of show could lower assets.

In turn, there are fears that this could affect shareholder prices at the investment bank.

JP Morgan’s new multi-billion dollar skyscraper will take up an entire city block in Manhattan’s Midtown when it opens in 2025 and will fit 15,000 employees.

Scaffolding covers a construction site for JP Morgan Chase & Co. headquarters. in New York City. The multi-billion dollar investment will open in 2025

Employees fear that if there are empty seats in the offices, those hybrid workers will be the first to be laid off as the company makes its way through the tumultuous economic situation in the United States.

A source said the company’s junior bankers should remember the saying, “They can’t take your desk from you if you’re sitting at it.”

An insider told the New York Post: ‘The concern is that if people are not in their chairs five days a week, those chairs can be moved from our team.

“If someone isn’t there, it’s a pretty easy decision to fire them first.”

Currently, senior bank executives go to the office five days a week, but office absorption is slower for younger employees.

Mike Mayo, banking analyst at Wells Fargo, weighed in, “JPMorgan is a major NYC real estate investor – lower occupancy essentially leads to a decline in the assets they have as a bank and that’s a shareholder price knock-on effect.”

“Of course there’s that ideological element, because they genuinely believe that the office staff is more productive. But they are going to do everything they can to secure their possessions and they can be an example to get more people back. If the occupancy rate in buildings in NYC goes up, that helps.”

This is because financiers are bracing for an economic ‘storm’ with a recession looming in the US after GDP fell in two consecutive quarters.

Speaking at a New York banking conference earlier this year, Dimon warned the investor-analyst meeting, “You’d better brace yourself.”

“I said there were storm clouds there, big storm clouds, but it’s a hurricane,” the US banking giant said.

“Right now it’s a bit sunny, it’s going well, everyone thinks the Fed can handle this. That hurricane is over there, on the road, coming our way. We just don’t know if it’s a small one or Super Storm Sandy.

“JPMorgan braces itself and we will be very conservative with our balance sheet.”

This follows yesterday’s news that the US economy shrank 0.6 percent year-on-year from April to June.

It was a more moderate contraction than initially estimated, but another sign that the economy is struggling.

The Commerce Department said in its revised estimate on Thursday that gross domestic product contracted 0.6 percent year-on-year in the past quarter, from its previously estimated 0.9 percent decline.

The revised numbers confirmed a second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, an informal sign of a recession — but President Joe Biden insists the economy is strong even as a downturn looms.

While the job market is robust, rising inflation has hammered consumers and the risk of a recession has increased as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to cool demand.

