JPMorgan declines to add India to widely followed bond index

JPMorgan has refused to include India in a widely-watched bond index until at least next year after investors raised concerns about the domestic market’s ability to handle the large volume of capital inflows expected to follow the move. .

India’s rupee-denominated bonds have been on hold for a year, leading some analysts and investors to expect a decision to add debt to the GBI-EM Global Diversified Index this month. , with recording in 2023 .

Inclusion would have allowed much of the $1 trillion Indian rupee bond market to join the index with a weight of up to 10 percent, opening the door to potential inflows of $20 to $30 billion.

JPMorgan’s decision not to list the bonds was due to investor concerns about India’s market infrastructure, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Gloria Kim, head of index research at JPMorgan, said the Indian market has made “significant progress in facilitating entry for foreign portfolio investors. . .[We]will continue to work with regulators and market participants, collecting feedback on sufficient solutions to the remaining hurdles.”

The bank opened talks in mid-year with fund managers who manage about 85 percent of the $240 billion in assets that track the benchmark.

Managers expressed “overwhelming” concerns about India’s lengthy investor registration process and the ability of its market utilities to handle the volume of trade clearing, settlement and custody that would follow incorporation, said the person familiar with the process. The person added that India would likely remain on “indexwatch” for another six to nine months – without the positive outlook of its previous status.

A strategist at a Western investment bank in Asia said foreign investors were concerned about India’s ability to handle clearing and settlement, particularly trade matching, which ensures that buy and sell orders from both parties in a transaction are on one. lie in line.

Important parts of this process are still handled manually in India, such as matching the timestamp to the minute and the size of a transaction to two decimal places, with any deviations resulting in the automatic cancellation of a transaction.

Another major challenge has been where and how bond trading should be arranged – whether outside India’s borders on a platform like Euroclear known to global financial institutions, or in the country, where investors would have to go through tricky registration procedures. complete.

A capital gains tax exemption for foreign investors, which would have paved the way for easier settlement with Euroclear, had been anticipated by analysts ahead of this year’s tax announcements in February, but failed to materialise.

“With operational issues, it’s always a work in progress,” said the strategist. “It is an emerging market. . . you don’t trade in US Treasuries.”

A decision to add Indian debt to one of JPMorgan’s flagship indices would mark a turning point for global investors’ exposure to the world’s fifth largest economy and the fruit of years of discussions between the Indian government, index providers and investors.

Indian authorities have long been wary of opening the country’s financial markets to foreign money flows, which could quickly change direction. The government’s ability to borrow in local currencies in local markets, rather than risk borrowing from foreign investors in foreign currencies, is a valued bulwark against the volatility of global markets.

But analysts said the government is confident that money compared to indices is likely to be more “sticky.”