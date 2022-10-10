JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon warns US recession ‘likely’ in 6 to 9 months

JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon predicted the US economy will plunge into recession next year, warning that the downturn threatened to “panic” credit markets and wipe out an additional 20 percent of the value of US stocks.

Dimon’s comments, whose economic statements are closely followed by investors, followed similar comments last month by billionaire investor Ken Griffin and point to a growing consensus among leading figures on Wall Street about the likelihood of a US recession.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Dimon cited rising interest rates and the Russian invasion of Ukraine as factors fueling the risk of a downturn in 2023.

“These are very, very serious things, which I think will push the US and the world – I mean, Europe is already in a recession – and they’ll probably put the US into some sort of recession six to nine months in advance. now,” said Dimon.

Dimon said the first signs of distress were evident in the financial system, pointing to the depressed market for IPOs and high-yield debt deals, and expected the pain to quickly spread to other areas.

“The place where you’re likely to see more of a crack and maybe a little more panic is in the credit markets,” he said.

In June, Dimon warned of an economic “hurricane”, and on Monday he again encouraged investors to be “very, very careful”. He added: “If you need money, go get it.”

When asked where he saw the low for the benchmark S&P 500 stock index, which is down more than 20 percent this year, Dimon said the drop “still has a long way to go” and “could be another easy 20 percent.” to be”.

“I think the next 20 percent will be a lot more painful than the first. Rates that go up another 100 basis points are much more painful than the first 100 because people are not used to it.”

JPMorgan, the largest US bank by assets, is making a profit on Friday. Analysts expect JPMorgan and other major banks to collectively set aside more than $4 billion to cover potential losses on bad loans, a sign of growing pessimism about the US economy.